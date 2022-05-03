IPL 2022 | Sunil Gavaskar reveals reason behind calling Rahul Tewatia ‘Iceman’

Sunil Gavaskar has revealed the reason behind calling the Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia the 'iceman' while speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports. Gavaskar believes Tewatia has no fear while striking the ball, and he seems to be ready on every occasion against every bowler in IPL 2022.

Rahul Tewatia has been one of the stars for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The 28-year-old has eleavted himself this year as one of the deadliest finishers going around, and it has been helping GT, under Hardik Pandya, to enjoy significant success in their debut season. They are at the top of the points table, with eight wins in nine matches.

Despite being known for an all-rounder, Tewatia is mainly used as a pinch-hitter in death overs at his new franchise. He has been doing his job magniicently, scoring 179 runs at an impressive strike rate of over 161, averaging 44.75. He also remained not out on four matches to get the job done.

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar is one of the many fans of Tewatia's power-hitting ability. Gavaskar often calls him 'iceman' while commentating in IPL 2022, and recently, while speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, he revealed the reason behind it.

"Reason why call him the ice-man is because he just stands there (at the crease) and shows no signs of shrugs or whatever. He's composed, he's anticipating the deliveries and knows which shots to play. In his mind, he's ready that if the ball is (landing) there, he's going to play his favourite shot. And when he middles (the ball), it's always a six. That's what makes him the ice-man because he's not ruffled at all (with the situation)," Gavaskar said on Cricket Live.

When asked about Tewatia's revolution as monstrous hitter in T20 format, Gavaskar opined, "That assault on Sheldon Cottrell in Sharjah (IPL 2020) gave him the belief to do the impossible and the confidence that he belongs here. We saw the impossible (he did with the bat) the other day as well."

"There's no twitching or touching the pads (which shows a batter's nervousness) when he bats in the death overs. He just waits for the ball to be delivered and plays his shots. He's got all the shots in the book, but most importantly his temperament to stay cool in a crisis is brilliant."

GT will next play against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday in Match 48 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.