IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings- Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will go up against each other for the second time in IPL 2022. The first match between the two teams was a high-scoring thriller and CSK managed to defeat RCB in that game. Since then, a lot has changed for the Chennai based franchise as Ravindra Jadeja has stepped down from captaincy and handed it back to MS Dhoni. The move was a surprising win knowing the kind of franchise CSK is but it has worked in their favour as they managed to beat SRH in their last outing.