IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings- Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Yesterday at 11:53 PM
RCB and Csk will lock horns in their upcoming match against each other as both sides look to win their remaining games as the race for the playoffs become tougher. The two sides have already played once against each other and it will be interesting to see who comes out victorious this time.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will go up against each other for the second time in IPL 2022. The first match between the two teams was a high-scoring thriller and CSK managed to defeat RCB in that game. Since then, a lot has changed for the Chennai based franchise as Ravindra Jadeja has stepped down from captaincy and handed it back to MS Dhoni. The move was a surprising win knowing the kind of franchise CSK is but it has worked in their favour as they managed to beat SRH in their last outing.
RCB under the leadership of Faf du Plessis started the IPL well but have lost their way a bit. They will be desperate for a win as the race to the playoffs in the final stages of the IPL 2022 gets tougher. With Virat Kohli scoring a fifty in the last game, RCB fans and their management will be hoping that he can continue scoring runs for them and do it consistently.
It will be interesting to see how the two teams strategise against each other in the upcoming game which will be a crucial one for both sides.
Form Guide
Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost their last three games after starting well in the IPL. The franchise is currently at the 5th spot in the points table. Chennai Super Kings have won just three games so far and will have to win every game if they want to qualify for the playoffs. They have won once in the last three matches that they played.
Head to Head
CSK and RCB have played against each other 29 times out of which Chennai have emerged victorious 19 times whereas RCB have won 9 games. One game had no result.
Predicted XIs
RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Dwayne Bravo, Pretorious, Mukesh Choudhury
Best Betting Tip
Virat Kohli found some form in his last game against the Gujarat Titans as he scored an important fifty. Although his strike rate was on the lower side, still fans can expect him to take the CSK bowling apart.
Match Prediction
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings can have a thrilling encounter once again. However, with Virat Kohli showing signs of return to form, expect RCB to win the game against an MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.
Match Info
Match - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Match 49.
Date - May 04, 2022.
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue - MCA Stadium, Pune.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Virat Kohli
- Faf Du Plessis
- Ms Dhoni
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Glenn Maxwell
- Ipl 2022
- Chennai Super Kings
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
A sports enthusiast who enjoys watching everything.