IPL 2022 | Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana are very good friends, reveals Brendon McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals comfortably by 7 wickets in match number 47 of IPL 2022. After winning the toss, Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first against the Sanju Samson-ked Rajasthan Royals. KKR bowled well as they made sure they stuck to their plans and did not allow the in-form Jos Buttler to score big runs. The Knight Riders kept taking wickets at regular intervals and made sure that the Royals could only manage 152/5 in their quota of 20 overs with Sanju Samson (54 off 49) top-scoring for his side.