IPL 2022 | Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana are very good friends, reveals Brendon McCullum

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh batted superbly in the game against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 to help Kolkata Knight Riders win their fourth game of the tournament. KKR coach Brendon McCullum opened up about the two batters and revealed that Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh are very good friends.
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals comfortably by 7 wickets in match number 47 of IPL 2022. After winning the toss, Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first against the Sanju Samson-ked Rajasthan Royals. KKR bowled well as they made sure they stuck to their plans and did not allow the in-form Jos Buttler to score big runs. The Knight Riders kept taking wickets at regular intervals and made sure that the Royals could only manage 152/5 in their quota of 20 overs with Sanju Samson (54 off 49) top-scoring for his side.
While chasing, KKR openers Baba Indrajith and Aaron Finch did not get a good start as they lost Finch on the score of 16. However, Shreyas Iyer played an important knock of 34 which made sure KKR was on the right track. After his dismissal, Nitish Rana (48) and Rinku Singh (42) took charge of the innings and dominated the Rajasthan Royals bowlers. The two left-handers stitched a partnership of 66 runs to make sure they won the game.
KKR head coach talked about praised Rana and Rinku Singh saying, "It was a fantastic performance, from two guys who are very good friends," McCullum told Star Sports.
"He (Rinku) has been in the franchise for a long period of time. Lucky enough to spend some time with him. He needed to make a statement and he made it in the first game itself. Rana was out in the middle and that gave him (Rinku) a lot of confidence in his company," McCullum said.
