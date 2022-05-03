IPL 2022 | Players should be allowed to review wides, says former RCB coach Daniel Vettori

Today at 4:36 PM
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Daniel Vettori is of the opinion that players should be allowed to review wides with DRS. Vettori’s statement came as the umpire called out a wide even after the batter shuffled across in the recent IPL game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
IPL 2022 has witnessed a lot of umpiring errors and also some controversial decisions. Most of the decisions have been corrected by DRS but the extras have been an issue of debate. One more incident occurred in the recent game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Rinku Singh was on the crease for KKR and he shuffled across the stumps away from the off-stump. The bowler bowled a widish delivery and it was within the reach of Rinku but he missed the shot. Umpire ruled the delivery wide and RR captain Sanju Samson was shocked by the decision. The call from the umpire left him frustrated and he even tried to review it.
According to the ICC rule 22.4.1 on wides, "The umpire shall not adjudge a delivery as being a Wide, if the striker, by moving, either causes the ball to pass wide of him/her, or brings the ball sufficiently within reach to be able to hit it by means of a normal cricket stroke."
Former RCB coach Daniel Vettori has also expressed his views regarding the issue and has said that the players should be allowed to go take review for wides as it might correct the call by the umpire.
"Absolutely [players should be allowed to review wides]. The players should be able to decide in such crucial matters. Today it is a little bit different where it always looked like KKR are going to win. But we have sat here so many times and seen decisions go against bowlers that are so close and the umpire has got it wrong,” Vettori said to ESPNcricinfo.
“So therefore the players should have some avenues towards rectifying those mistakes. That's why DRS was brought in: to rectify mistakes. I would like to see that happen. And players are very good judges of that. They get it right more often than not.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.