IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | We could have batted a bit better, admits Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals suffered their second consecutive loss in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders as they lost the game by 7 wickets. Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson looked disappointed yet again as he once again said that his team did not bat well which resulted in them losing the game.
Rajasthan Royals suffered their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2022 after Kolkata Knight Riders beat them by 7 wickets. In the previous game, Rajasthan had lost to Mumbai Indians after they failed to post a big total after being asked to bat first. The same thing happened in the game against KKR as Sanju Samson lost the toss and his side was asked to bat first. However, with Jos Buttler not being able to score big, it was only Sanju Samson who scored 54 from 49 balls.
The Rajasthan Royals never took off and could manage to post 152/5 against KKR. Sanju Samson was disappointed with the loss and said that his team did not bat well. “I think the wicket was a bit slow and they bowled really well, but with the batting we have, I would have liked to score a few more boundaries at the end. I think we were short 15-20 runs,” said Samson during the post-match interaction with the Star Sports.”
Sanju Samson batted well but was not able to attack the KKR bowlers and early in his innings needed medical attention as he signaled that something had happened to his back. “Wickets at intervals, that’s what stopped myself to keep going with momentum. When I wanted to go hard, they bowled really well and we couldn’t execute our shots. I think you have to keep on assessing the game and who is batting with you, he said, adding, “I have had a niggle the last few games but I’m recovering well and [my back] is fine” Sanju said.
Talking about the fight that his team showed on the field Sanju Samson said, “It was a great effort [in the field]. With the bowling and fielding, we showed some real fight. The body language and energy was amazing. I think we could have batted a bit better and [I hope to] win the toss next time for sure”.
