IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | We could have batted a bit better, admits Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson batted well but was not able to attack the KKR bowlers and early in his innings needed medical attention as he signaled that something had happened to his back. “Wickets at intervals, that’s what stopped myself to keep going with momentum. When I wanted to go hard, they bowled really well and we couldn’t execute our shots. I think you have to keep on assessing the game and who is batting with you, he said, adding, “I have had a niggle the last few games but I’m recovering well and [my back] is fine” Sanju said.