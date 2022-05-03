IPL 2022 | Including Glenn Maxwell in Test team for upcoming Sri Lanka series is always under consideration, says Andrew McDonald

Today at 5:30 PM
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has said that Glenn Maxwell can still be included in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka as he has a great record in the sub-continent. Maxwell has played only seven Tests in his career and also hasn’t been named in the red-ball team for Sri Lanka series.
The Australian Test team are doing well recently. They recently registered a historic Test series win in Pakistan against the hosts. The team will now tour Sri Lanka after the ongoing IPL beginning on June 7. The team will play three T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests against Sri Lanka. There was speculation that Maxwell might have been included in the Test series for Sri Lanka but he is named only in the white-ball squads.
However, Australia’s newly appointed head coach Andrew McDonald has stated that Maxwell’s inclusion can still be a possibility and all options are open.
“It is always a contemplation (to include Maxwell) and I think with 32 players being there (in Sri Lanka) at the one point in time all options are still open. So you never know what is going to happen. He has got a great record in the sub-continent, and in India in particular with that hundred in Ranchi and he can also give us off-spin." McDonald said on SEN
McDonald further added that Australia won the Test series against Pakistan 1-0 in March and that was also one of the reasons behind his exclusion.
“There was a small discussion about what it (including Maxwell) potentially looked like, but (we felt we needed to) reward the team that went to Pakistan and how that squad went about its work. It was always going to be very difficult to change,” he added.
