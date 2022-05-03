IPL 2022 | I’m trying to play the role of an anchor, says Nitish Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders will be relieved after they managed to win against the Rajasthan Royals and get rid of their 5-match losing streak. Shreyas Iyer's side was brilliant in all facets of the game as they made sure the Royals did not get any chance to capitalise during the game. Nitish Rana played a very important knock for his side and showed why he is valued by the franchise. Rana scored an unbeaten 48 and made sure he batted till the very end to take his team home.