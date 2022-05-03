IPL 2022 | I’m trying to play the role of an anchor, says Nitish Rana

Today at 9:45 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders after losing 5 matches straight were able to get rid of their losing streak as Nitish Rana's important knock helped them beat Rajasthan Royals comfortably by 7 wickets. The left-handed batter was in good form and batted according to the situation to make sure KKR won the game.
Kolkata Knight Riders will be relieved after they managed to win against the Rajasthan Royals and get rid of their 5-match losing streak. Shreyas Iyer's side was brilliant in all facets of the game as they made sure the Royals did not get any chance to capitalise during the game. Nitish Rana played a very important knock for his side and showed why he is valued by the franchise. Rana scored an unbeaten 48 and made sure he batted till the very end to take his team home.
The southpaw talked about the game and said that his side have found the right combination. “We feel we have found the right combination. The comfortable way in which we won without any big players means that our playing XI is set. He (Rinku) has been on and off since he made his debut in 2018 and the knock he played has lent stability to our lineup.
“It’s understandable for people to raise questions about the playing XI, especially after defeats. Even we face doubts, but if we keep winning games, then any XI is the best,” Nitish Rana said in the post-match press conference.
The left-handed batter also explained how he tries to mould his game according to the situation and he consciously wants to play the role of an anchor. “My approach depends from game to game. I take into account the target, the bowling attack of opponents, the position I’m batting in and try to mould my game as per that. It’s been quite a while since I started playing the IPL and I’m trying to play the role of an anchor,” he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.