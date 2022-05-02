IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans  vs Punjab Kings - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will lock horns when they meet for the second time in IPL 2022 as we enter the final league stage of the tournament. Punjab Kings will be more desperate for a win as they are at the 7th position on the points table as of now and beating Gujarat Titans will help them.

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will play against each other for the second time in IPL 2022. The first match between them ended in Hardik Pandya’s side winning the game in thrilling fashion as Rahul Tewatia hit two huge sixes on the final two balls of Odean Smith to steal the victory for his side from the hands of the opposition. Since then, Gujarat Titans have consistently performed in the tournament and bossed the game against almost every team.

Punjab Kings led by Mayank Agarwal have not had a bumpy tournament so far as they have not managed to capitalise on crucial moments of the game. They started the tournament well but seem to have lost their way a bit. However, it will be important for them to get their act together and do well when they play against Gujarat Titans.

The team will have to do well with both bat and ball to make sure they can keep an in-form Gujarat Titans at bay and gain some crucial points which will help them go higher on the points table.

Form Guide

Gujarat Titans are having a dream run in the IPL as they have 8 out of the 9 matches that they have played and have only lost a game which was against RCB. Punjab Kings have lost 5 games out of the 9 that they have played. They lost 3 out games in the last 5 outings that they have had.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have just played one game against each other in which the Titans emerged victorious.

Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma.

Best Betting Tip

Punjab Kings opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has been in good form this season once again. The left-hander is consistent and may be very effective against Gujarat Titans as he plays fast bowlers quite well. Expect some good batting from Shikhar Dhawan in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction

Gujarat Titans have had a stellar IPL so far and they seem unstoppable at the moment. With the team having finishers like David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan, no target is huge for them. So, our prediction is Gujarat Titans will beat Punjab Kings.

Match Info

Match - Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings , IPL 2022 Match 48.

Date - May 03, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.