    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Jonty Rhodes jumping in joy after Rahul Tewatia’s wicket

    Rahul Tewatia scored 11 runs against PBKS

    IPL

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Jonty Rhodes jumping in joy after Rahul Tewatia’s wicket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:18 PM

    Oftentimes, support staff in dugouts leap in joy whenever bowlers provide breakthrough wickets, which can be game-changers in the later stage of the innings. Kagiso Rabada produced the crucial wicket of Rahul Tewatia on Tuesday, which resulted in witnessing a happy Jonty Rhodes at the PBKS dugout.

    Since the very beginning, Punjab Kings (PBKS) were all over the table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 48 of IPL 2022 at  Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They reduced GT to 107/4 at the end of 16 overs after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat, and soon after, it went bad to worse.

    GT had hope to finish things in style, with Rahul Tewatia still in the middle. But Kagiso Rabada, after coming to attack in the 17th over, shattered their dreams. He bowled a good length delivery angling across, and Tewatia tried to go into the short leg side. But the all-rounder only managed to get a top edge before Sandeep Sharma claimed it at short third man.

    PBKS fielding coach Jonty Rhodes enjoyed the dismissal. He was seen jumping at the dugout, and was pointed like it was a pre-planned for Tewatia.

