IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Jonty Rhodes jumping in joy after Rahul Tewatia’s wicket

Today at 9:18 PM
Oftentimes, support staff in dugouts leap in joy whenever bowlers provide breakthrough wickets, which can be game-changers in the later stage of the innings. Kagiso Rabada produced the crucial wicket of Rahul Tewatia on Tuesday, which resulted in witnessing a happy Jonty Rhodes at the PBKS dugout.
Since the very beginning, Punjab Kings (PBKS) were all over the table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 48 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They reduced GT to 107/4 at the end of 16 overs after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat, and soon after, it went bad to worse.
GT had hope to finish things in style, with Rahul Tewatia still in the middle. But Kagiso Rabada, after coming to attack in the 17th over, shattered their dreams. He bowled a good length delivery angling across, and Tewatia tried to go into the short leg side. But the all-rounder only managed to get a top edge before Sandeep Sharma claimed it at short third man.
PBKS fielding coach Jonty Rhodes enjoyed the dismissal. He was seen jumping at the dugout, and was pointed like it was a pre-planned for Tewatia.
Here's how twitter reacted after Rhodes' jump.
"Jumping Jonty"
May 3, 2022
Rashid Follows!
May 3, 2022
He looks angry!
May 3, 2022
Was he?
Rahul Tewatia was already upset after Gujarat Titans decided to bat first and not chase. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 3, 2022
The iceman!
Tewatia wants pressure, he delivers only when team is in crazy pressure. Alpha.— arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 3, 2022
King Rabada!
Rahul Tewatia ko laga West Indies ka bowler hai jaldi jaldi pel deta hoon😂😂 #GTvsPBKS— AK (@iamak365) May 3, 2022
Is it?
Doesn’t matter how much this Tewatia performs,he will always remain mid and not international worthy— lakshya (@ffslakshya) May 3, 2022
Good question!
Not a dig, but does Tewatia have any other boundary fetching shot other than the wild slog over midwicket/cow corner or the slog sweep?— T (@onfieldumpire) May 3, 2022
He must be happy!
Marco Jansen watching his SA team mate take wickets of Tewatia and Khan on consecutive balls pic.twitter.com/hsy9qbKIri— Camlin Oil Pastels 😼 (@CamlinTweets) May 3, 2022
LOL!
Rahul Tewatia realized today that not every black bowler isn't from West Indies. #GTvsPBKS #Rabada #IPL2022— Parminder (@parmindr0001) May 3, 2022
