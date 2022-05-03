IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Jonty Rhodes jumping in joy after Rahul Tewatia’s wicket

GT had hope to finish things in style, with Rahul Tewatia still in the middle. But Kagiso Rabada, after coming to attack in the 17th over, shattered their dreams. He bowled a good length delivery angling across, and Tewatia tried to go into the short leg side. But the all-rounder only managed to get a top edge before Sandeep Sharma claimed it at short third man.