IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Lockie Ferguson gets Bhanuka Rajapaksa immediately after one-handed lucky six

Today at 10:57 PM
It happens on a few occasions in T20s that a bowler makes a stunning comeback after getting hit for a six by dismissing the batter in the same over. Lockie Ferguson pulled off such a comeback bowling out Bhanuka Rajapaksa with LBW after being hit for a maximum in the game against Punjab Kings.
Gujarat Titans have been a dominant force in the IPL 2022 so far but they are on verge of a defeat against Punjab Kings. Winning the toss, GT opted to bat first. PBKS displayed a superb bowling effort and restricted them on a total of 143/8. Chasing the target PBKS lost the wicket of Jonny Bairstow early in the innings but Bhanuka Rajapaksa steadied it after that.
Lockie Ferguson was bowling the 12th over of the innings and it turned out to be an eventful over, He bowled a short of a length delivery on pads on the fifth delivery to Rajapaksa. The batter was not very comfortable on it but directed the shot towards fine-leg and got six runs. Ferguson made a stunning comeback on the next delivery deceiving him on a slower ball. The ball hit his pads and the batter walked back to the pavilion without even considering the review.
Six and gone!
May 3, 2022
2 down!
Lockie Ferguson gets Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Punjab Kings lose their second wicket now.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 3, 2022
Pace lovers enjoying it!
Lockie Ferguson 's run up is so sexy 🥵🥵— A True ICTian 💙 (@GaudRudra) May 3, 2022
Fearless!
Bhanuka rajapaksa has been a match winner since the beginning his fearless cricketing strategy has won many hearts in India!! #PBKSvGT #BhanukaRajapaksa #GTvsPBKS #IPL2022— Sachin Bhati (@sachii656) May 3, 2022
Who will you choose!
Bhanuka Rajapaksa > Jonny Bairstow— 💸manifesting💸 (@777sux) May 3, 2022
So far ! And PBKS benched him ( Bhanuka) for Jonny lmao #PBKSvLSG
They are brilliant!
Sri Lankan cricketers have been performing really well in #IPL2022 - Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dushmantha Chameeera, and Maheesh Theekshana have lived up to their top billing and the trust shown by the franchisees! Hope to see Chamika Karunaratne doing good too!— Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) May 3, 2022
Impressed!
Very much impressed by Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Didnt expect him to perform this well in ipl but he is doing excellent job #GTvsPBKS #IPL2022 #IPL #TATAIPL— Darshan Ch (@DarshanCh360) May 3, 2022
Terrific!
A terrific knock by Bhanuka Rajapaksa - 40 (28). He's been exceptional for Punjab from game 1, unfortunate to miss out games in between.— Deepanshu (@Deepans20127002) May 3, 2022
LOL!
Get out one of you— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) May 3, 2022
Wanna see Livingstone bat 😘
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is a great Entertainer though
Love is in...
Only Rajapaksa i love is Bhanuka Rajapaksa .— Arun🧢 (@kingfisher650ml) May 3, 2022
