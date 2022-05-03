IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Lockie Ferguson gets Bhanuka Rajapaksa immediately after one-handed lucky six

Lockie Ferguson was bowling the 12th over of the innings and it turned out to be an eventful over, He bowled a short of a length delivery on pads on the fifth delivery to Rajapaksa. The batter was not very comfortable on it but directed the shot towards fine-leg and got six runs. Ferguson made a stunning comeback on the next delivery deceiving him on a slower ball. The ball hit his pads and the batter walked back to the pavilion without even considering the review.