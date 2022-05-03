sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Lockie Ferguson gets Bhanuka Rajapaksa immediately after one-handed lucky six

    Lockie Ferguson dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa with a slower delivery

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:57 PM

    It happens on a few occasions in T20s that a bowler makes a stunning comeback after getting hit for a six by dismissing the batter in the same over. Lockie Ferguson pulled off such a comeback bowling out Bhanuka Rajapaksa with LBW after being hit for a maximum in the game against Punjab Kings.

    Gujarat Titans have been a dominant force in the IPL 2022 so far but they are on verge of a defeat against Punjab Kings. Winning the toss, GT opted to bat first. PBKS displayed a superb bowling effort and restricted them on a total of 143/8. Chasing the target PBKS lost the wicket of Jonny Bairstow early in the innings but Bhanuka Rajapaksa steadied it after that. 

    Lockie Ferguson was bowling the 12th over of the innings and it turned out to be an eventful over, He bowled a short of a length delivery on pads on the fifth delivery to Rajapaksa. The batter was not very comfortable on it but directed the shot towards fine-leg and got six runs. Ferguson made a stunning comeback on the next delivery deceiving him on a slower ball. The ball hit his pads and the batter walked back to the pavilion without even considering the review.

