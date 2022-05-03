sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Liam Livingstone hits monstrous 117-meter six off Mohammed Shami

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Liam Livingstone played a cameo of 30 runs from 10 balls against GT

    IPL

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Liam Livingstone hits monstrous 117-meter six off Mohammed Shami

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:23 PM

    Indian Premier League has witnessed some sheer power-hitting over the years in the league from top-notch batters. Liam Livingstone added to the list of humongous sixes hit in the tournament as he cleared the fence with a 117-meter six on delivery by Mohammed Shami against Gujarat Titans.

    Punjab Kings have shown signs of gaining back their mojo beating Gujarat Titans by eight wickets. GT won the toss and opted to bat first. Their decision didn’t turn out to be very good as the team was restricted on a total of 143/8. Chasing such a low target was an easy task for PBKS and they did so. 

    When the chase was within the reach Liam Livingstone was instructed to wrap it up as soon as possible. Mohammed Shami was bowling the 16th over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery on the first ball to Livingstone. The batter made no mistake in clearing the fence with a monstrous 117-meter six towards the square leg which almost landed outside of the stadium. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to such a humongous hit.

    MASSIVE!

    Another six!

    CCCC

    Boom!

    117m

    Liam the boss!

    Mandatory!

    The hype!

    WTF!

    Amazing!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down