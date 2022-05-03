IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Liam Livingstone hits monstrous 117-meter six off Mohammed Shami

Today at 11:23 PM
Indian Premier League has witnessed some sheer power-hitting over the years in the league from top-notch batters. Liam Livingstone added to the list of humongous sixes hit in the tournament as he cleared the fence with a 117-meter six on delivery by Mohammed Shami against Gujarat Titans.
Punjab Kings have shown signs of gaining back their mojo beating Gujarat Titans by eight wickets. GT won the toss and opted to bat first. Their decision didn’t turn out to be very good as the team was restricted on a total of 143/8. Chasing such a low target was an easy task for PBKS and they did so.
When the chase was within the reach Liam Livingstone was instructed to wrap it up as soon as possible. Mohammed Shami was bowling the 16th over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery on the first ball to Livingstone. The batter made no mistake in clearing the fence with a monstrous 117-meter six towards the square leg which almost landed outside of the stadium.
Here is how Twitter reacted to such a humongous hit.
May 3, 2022
May 3, 2022
May 3, 2022
Liam Livingstone finishes with 6,6,6,4,2,4. What a knock, he smashed a 117M six as well.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2022
Liam Livingstone with a gigantic six of IPL history. 117M six, wow!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2022
That is outrageous @liaml4893! pic.twitter.com/D1FuplSnC4— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 3, 2022
Aye, we have the mandatory Liam Livingstone massive six here.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 3, 2022
Out of the whole match, rn I am seeing hype for Liam livingstone whereas the match was boring— Tanmay (@tanmayyy_) May 3, 2022
Liam Livingstone what the fuck 117M— Desi ELON MUSK (@Haryanviiiii) May 3, 2022
Biggest ever six in #ipl history #GTvPBKS pic.twitter.com/d7OrWTJqwU
What a six wow amazing 117 meter @liaml4893 #PBKSvLSG— SURAJ DUBEY (@sur4j_dubey) May 3, 2022
