IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Arshdeep Singh rattles Sai Sudharsan on free-hit

    Arshdeep Singh clean bowled Sai Sudharsan on a free-hit

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:47 PM

    Arshdeep Singh has been arguably the best death-over specialist in IPL 2022 and he has proved again on Tuesday against Gujarat Titans in Match 48 of IPL 2022. It was the last over of GT innings, and Arshdeep bowled a full-toss at the stumps to clean up Sai Sudharsan, which was although a free hit.

    Punjab Kings (PBKS) restircted Gujarat Titans (GT) to 143.8 in Match 48 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. It was a disciplined bowling performance by the PBKS bowlers, who went to field after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat.

    Arshdeep Singh, who has been considered as the best death-over specialist in IPL 2022, again came into the spotlight. Though Arshdeep had only one wicket, he bowled back-to-back dots to finish the innings. Though, Sai Sudharsan, who was on strike, took a single off the last ball without touching the ball.

    The penultimate ball was a free-hit for Sudarshan, which was called after Mayank Agarwal went with three players inside the circle. But no damage was done as Arshdeep bowled a full-toss at the stumps. Sudarshan tried to angle across the bat, but did not get to connect. As a result, it rattled the stumps, and ended up as a dot ball.

