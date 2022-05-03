IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Arshdeep Singh rattles Sai Sudharsan on free-hit

Today at 9:47 PM
Arshdeep Singh has been arguably the best death-over specialist in IPL 2022 and he has proved again on Tuesday against Gujarat Titans in Match 48 of IPL 2022. It was the last over of GT innings, and Arshdeep bowled a full-toss at the stumps to clean up Sai Sudharsan, which was although a free hit.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) restircted Gujarat Titans (GT) to 143.8 in Match 48 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. It was a disciplined bowling performance by the PBKS bowlers, who went to field after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat.
Arshdeep Singh, who has been considered as the best death-over specialist in IPL 2022, again came into the spotlight. Though Arshdeep had only one wicket, he bowled back-to-back dots to finish the innings. Though, Sai Sudharsan, who was on strike, took a single off the last ball without touching the ball.
The penultimate ball was a free-hit for Sudarshan, which was called after Mayank Agarwal went with three players inside the circle. But no damage was done as Arshdeep bowled a full-toss at the stumps. Sudarshan tried to angle across the bat, but did not get to connect. As a result, it rattled the stumps, and ended up as a dot ball.
Apart from Sudarshan’s knock @PunjabKingsIPL reigned all over. How good was @KagisoRabada25 💪#GTvPBKS #IPL2022— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) May 3, 2022
3rd best Yorker of this season from Arshdeep Singh after Bumrah where he bowled Buttler and Livingston.#GTvsPBKS— Raj Yadav ॐ 🚩 (@Loyal_ICTfan) May 3, 2022
That's what Arshdeep Singh is known for 👏👏🙌🙌🙌🙌 #GTvsPBKS #IPL2022— Sujith Naidu (@SujithNaiduJr) May 3, 2022
To @SGanguly99 & @BCCI :— Subhashish Chakraborty (@symphonymakers) May 3, 2022
Team India needs Umran Malik & Arshdeep Singh in the bowling lineup ASAP
Did you know ?— CricBarath (@BarathTweetz) May 3, 2022
Arshdeep singh conceded only one six at death overs in TATA IPL2022. What a Bowler 🙌 #PBKSvGT #GTvPBKS #IPL2022
You have to give it to @PunjabKingsIPL for having shown faith in Arshdeep Singh and retaining him. Hope the batting lineup backs his and Rabada's good showing with the ball tonight, unlike the previous match. #PBKSvGT— TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) May 3, 2022
40 Bowlers Bowled more than 20 Overs in 2022 IPL— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) May 3, 2022
Among Them, Only 2 off them Conceded 5 Sixes (Least)
Jasprit Bumrah - 5 6s (206 balls)
Arshdeep Singh - 5 6s (203 balls)*#GTvsPBKS
That Arshdeep Singh yorker was perfection. Just absolute perfection. #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/JHEWMdvIHG— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 3, 2022
Arshdeep singh's 'throw kar dea kar bhajj na jaan' statement in last over against gt indicates true punjabis in Punjab Kings 😀😀😘😘@arshdeepsinghh @PunjabKingsIPL— Lovepreet Singh (@ilovepreet785) May 3, 2022
