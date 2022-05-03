IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter erupts to Shubman Gill staring back at Sandeep Sharma after run-out

Today at 7:55 PM
It happens on rare occasions that a batter gets run-out as the bowler is standing in his line of running and Shubhman Gill suffered such an incident. Gill was trying to steal a single but ended up short of the crease and was seen staring back at the bowler as he was standing in his line of running.
Punjab Kings have managed to win only four games out of the nine they played and have also started well against Gujarat Titans. GT won the toss and opted to bat first but their start hasn’t been satisfactory. They lost the opening wicket of Shubhman Gill in an unfortunate run-out as the batter was caught short of the crease.
Sandeep Sharma was bowling the second over of the innings. He bowled a full delivery on the first ball and Gill pushed it to covers. Both the batters tried to steal a single but a direct hit from Rishi Dhawan on stumps sent him back to the pavilion. However, Sandeep Sharma was seen to be standing in his way and Gill was fuming after the dismissal.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
May 3, 2022
What a throw by Rishi Dhawan, terrific stuff. Shubman Gill run out for 9.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2022
"Swiggy" have the last laugh , Shubman Gill is not fast enough , so he was run out , Swiggy 1/GILL/0— CRICKETBITTS (@cricketbitts) May 3, 2022
HAHA @ Swiggy # Swiggy pic.twitter.com/D4vg2R6JPd
@ShubmanGill wow certainly you proved that you are faster than the swiggy delivery in reaching back the dugout. Yet slower to reach the other end of the pitch. #swiggy #PBKSvsGT #IPL2022— Anurag (@EnlightenAnu) May 3, 2022
Gill ke sath hua majak— Jyoti Agrawal (@JyotiAg2005) May 3, 2022
Shubman be like :- "DUA ME YAAD RAKHNA"#ACKOForTheFans #BoliBachchan #GT pic.twitter.com/QGuFzYlddM
#gill #IPL2022 Lol shubman gill trying to make sandeep sharma the scapegoat 🙏🏻🥱— CR7 😴🥱 (@Vasisth85582631) May 3, 2022
Shubman gill Ko drop karo itni aagey hi ball hain single le liya.— asmin regmi (@regmi_asmin) May 3, 2022
Well done Shubman Gill on for disappointing us again 👏👏— 😑😑😑 (@EternalBlizard_) May 3, 2022
@ShubmanGill just needs to calm down. Was never a single there. 😩😩😩#IPL2022 #GTvsPBKS— Aakhil Gohain (@agohain07) May 3, 2022
How many times have i seen shubman gill getting run out, i guess many a times..— Holy Cricket Christ! (@CricketInsight3) May 3, 2022
