    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter erupts to Shubman Gill staring back at Sandeep Sharma after run-out

    Sandeep Sharma and Shubman Gill during GT vs PBKS in IPL 2022.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:55 PM

    It happens on rare occasions that a batter gets run-out as the bowler is standing in his line of running and Shubhman Gill suffered such an incident. Gill was trying to steal a single but ended up short of the crease and was seen staring back at the bowler as he was standing in his line of running.

    Punjab Kings have managed to win only four games out of the nine they played and have also started well against Gujarat Titans. GT won the toss and opted to bat first but their start hasn’t been satisfactory. They lost the opening wicket of Shubhman Gill in an unfortunate run-out as the batter was caught short of the crease. 

    Sandeep Sharma was bowling the second over of the innings. He bowled a full delivery on the first ball and Gill pushed it to covers. Both the batters tried to steal a single but a direct hit from Rishi Dhawan on stumps sent him back to the pavilion. However, Sandeep Sharma was seen to be standing in his way and Gill was fuming after the dismissal. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident. 

    Why is he starring?

    Crazy!

    LOL!

    Certainly he is!

    Phir se!

    Not good!

    Sad!

    Not happy!

    Calm down bruh!

    Many times!

