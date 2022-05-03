IPL 2022| Don't set bad precedents for Indian cricket, says Ajay Jadeja after KKR drops Venkatesh Iyer

Today at 1:56 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders won their fourth match of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai to keep their playoff hopes alive. Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja was not pleased with the management's decision to drop Venkatesh Iyer and slammed the management for it.
Kolkata Knight Riders won the game against Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win their fourth game of IPL 2022. The franchise might be enjoying the win and basking in its glory but many former cricketers have slammed the team management for the chopping and changing that they have consistently done in almost every game. they have so far used 20 players in the 10 matches that they have played which shows the lack of confidence that they have in the players that are in their squad.
Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja was not pleased with the way KKR is handling their players and especially Venkatesh Iyer who plays for India. Jadeja slammed the KKR team management and said, "It's like while trying to save your life, you are ready to (sacrifice) Indian cricket because you come from different nations here for two months you run the team the way you want and then leave according to the contract" while speaking to Cricbuzz.
"There will always be a debate regarding selection. But if you start dropping players of the Indian team after just a handful of matches then you will set a very bad precedent for Indian cricket" he said.
Venkatesh Iyer has scored 132 runs in the 9 games that he played and has not bowled much in this year's IPL.
