IPL 2022| Don't set bad precedents for Indian cricket, says Ajay Jadeja after KKR drops Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders won the game against Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win their fourth game of IPL 2022. The franchise might be enjoying the win and basking in its glory but many former cricketers have slammed the team management for the chopping and changing that they have consistently done in almost every game. they have so far used 20 players in the 10 matches that they have played which shows the lack of confidence that they have in the players that are in their squad.