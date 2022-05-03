'Everything is still written in my notebook,' Sanju Samson opens up about his experience of learning from Rahul Dravid

Samson joined the Delhi-based franchise in IPL 2016, and played there two seasons before returning to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2018. He aggregated 291 runs for them in 2016, and followed by racking up 386 runs in the next edition. His biggest gain in two years was he had the opportunty to learn under Dravid, who was their batting coach during that period. Notably, Samson caught Dravid's attention before joining the Daredevils, as the current India head coach was RR's head coach when he was on his trial tin 2013.