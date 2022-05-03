'Everything is still written in my notebook,' Sanju Samson opens up about his experience of learning from Rahul Dravid

Today at 4:12 PM
Sanju Samson has revealed how he had learned from Rahul Dravid when the latter was the batting coach of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) during their stint at the franchise. Samson said he had asked almost every question he had during that period and he wrote all Dravid's answers in a notebook.
Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain, was the latest guest of Gaurav Kapoor for his chat show 'Breakfast with Champions.' Samson shared many of his thoughts in that interview, but among them, his experience under Rahul Dravid while playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) was aruably the most noteworthy.
Samson joined the Delhi-based franchise in IPL 2016, and played there two seasons before returning to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2018. He aggregated 291 runs for them in 2016, and followed by racking up 386 runs in the next edition. His biggest gain in two years was he had the opportunty to learn under Dravid, who was their batting coach during that period. Notably, Samson caught Dravid's attention before joining the Daredevils, as the current India head coach was RR's head coach when he was on his trial tin 2013.
"We all had that kind of experience with Rahul Dravid, to learn from him," Samson told Gaurav Kapoor at 'Breakfast with Champions.' “Those 3-4 years that I spent with him, I feel I’ve almost asked him everything. Everything is still written in my notebook. After talking to him, I would go back to my room and quickly jot down what he said.
While speaking about his trials at RR in 2013, Samson revealed he had the best two days with the bat, and admitted that he has never been able to match up the standards. The RR skipper also revealed that he was greeted by Dravid after almost every shot he played.
"I batted in the trials for two days, and never have I been able to match the standards of those two days in my entire life. I’d hit a shot and a voice would come from behind (from Dravid), ‘what a shot. Shot Sanju," the 'keeper batter revealed.
Under Samson, RR sit at third on the points table in IPL 2022, with six wins and four defeats. They will next play against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 7 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
