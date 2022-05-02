Zaheer Khan was lethal with his outswing and a great change of pace, opines Graeme Smith

Zaheer Khan has one of the finest bowlers in the history of world cricket. He has 311 Test wickets from 92 matches, 282 wickets from 200 ODIs, and 17 T20I wickets. He revolutionised his game with the changes in the sport and also used knuckle ball in the ODI World Cup 2011 so often for the first time. He troubled many of the world-class batters but got better off Graeme Smith most of the time.