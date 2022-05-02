IPL 2022 | Whether it’s 99 or 100, winning the game is important, states Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad was at his best against the Sunrisers Hyderabad as he took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners during his knock of 99 as he roared back to form. The young CSK batter's knock against Kane Williamson's SRH proved to be match-winning as Chennai defeated SRH by 13 runs.

Chennai Super Kings opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was a bit upset as he missed out on his 100 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad after being dismissed by T. Natarajan for 99 at his home ground in Pune. The right-handed batter took the SRH bowlers to the cleaner as he scored a brilliant 99 which was studded with 6 boundaries and the same number of sixes at a strike rate of 173.58 to power his team to 202/2 after having to bat first. Devon Conway (85 off 55) and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched a partnership of 182 runs for the first wicket.

The young CSK batter who was playing in front of his home crowd said that the feeling was special. “It’s always special to score big at your home ground, but more importantly, I’m happy because I contributed towards the team’s win,” Ruturaj Gaikwad said after the match in an interview with teammate Mukesh Choudhary.

“There was no pressure of performing in front of family and friends, but I wanted to make them proud. Doing well in front of them is a big achievement. I was waiting for the moment and, thankfully, I did well.”

The twenty-five-year-old Ruturaj Gaikwad praised his opening partner Devon Conway for the way he batted and notched up his first fifty in the Indian Premier League. “I enjoyed batting with Devon. I am delighted for him as it was only his second match and he scored his maiden IPL fifty. We haven’t played together much, but we spend a lot of time in my room. Hence, we got to know about each other’s game, how we communicate and how we react to certain situations on the field,” he added.

“We already had off-field conversations and, thankfully, we shared a decent partnership. Getting out on 99 made me a little sad, but I was happy that I was able to gain momentum and take the pressure off Devon. Whether it’s 99 or 100, winning the game is important,” Gaikwad added.

“We already had off-field conversations and, thankfully, we shared a decent partnership. Getting out on 99 made me a little sad, but I was happy that I was able to gain momentum and take the pressure off Devon. Whether it’s 99 or 100, winning the game is important,” he said.