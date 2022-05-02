IPL 2022 | Washington Sundar was not in a state where he could bowl, says Tom Moody

Today at 10:15 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad off-spinner Washington Sundar suffered a setback after he injured his bowling hand during the game against Chennai Super Kings. SRH coach Tom Moody talked about Washington Sundar's injury and also explained how his injury impacted the side during the game against CSK.
Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their fourth defeat in IPL 2022 in the game against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday after they lost the match by 13 runs. This was the second time this season that Kane Williamson's side lost against the four-time champions but still managed to retain the fourth spot on the points table. During the match, Washington Sundar injured his bowling hand while trying to save a boundary because of which he was unable to bowl even a single over during the game.
SRH head coach Tom Moody talked about Washington Sundar's injury and said that his injury did not help their side in the game against CSK. “Unfortunate for him, he got a knock on the same hand where he split his webbing and had stitches. It had healed completely, but he re-injured that area. It’s not to the point where he needs a re-stitch, but it wasn’t in a state where he could bowl. So, it’s incredibly unlucky for him and his injury impacted us in the early phase of our bowling given that he plays such a critical role for us in the first 10 overs,” Tom Moody said in the post-match press conference.
He also talked about T.Natarajan having to walk off after bowling one over due to injury. Although Natarajan did return to complete his spell but it did not help them and made things difficult for skipper Kane Williamson. “At the end of the day when you lose one of your important bowlers, whether it’s a spinner or not, it is a massive blow to the side. It wasn’t only that situation for us as we also had Natarajan off the field with an injury that was taking some time before he could come back on,” he stated.
“So basically, we had 7 overs that hadn’t been bowled by frontline bowlers up to the 14th to 15th over. So, it made it very difficult for Kane to manage the situation out in the middle and hence, we chased a total that was 20-30 runs more than it should have been,” Tom Moody added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.