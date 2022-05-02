IPL 2022 | Washington Sundar was not in a state where he could bowl, says Tom Moody

SRH head coach Tom Moody talked about Washington Sundar's injury and said that his injury did not help their side in the game against CSK. “Unfortunate for him, he got a knock on the same hand where he split his webbing and had stitches. It had healed completely, but he re-injured that area. It’s not to the point where he needs a re-stitch, but it wasn’t in a state where he could bowl. So, it’s incredibly unlucky for him and his injury impacted us in the early phase of our bowling given that he plays such a critical role for us in the first 10 overs,” Tom Moody said in the post-match press conference.