IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli’s drive and resolve to work out and hit the gym is inspiring, says RCB fitness coach Shanker Basu

RCB strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu has praised Virat Kohli for his dedication towards fitness saying his drive to work out in the gym is inspiring for many cricketers. Basu further added that Kohli still comes to the gym with child-like enthusiasm and it is exciting to see.

Virat Kohli is always appreciated for revolutionalising the fitness culture within the Indian national team. Kohli worked hard after the initial years of his career and transformed himself into one of the finest and fittest cricketers. Kohli has been electric in the field for RCB in IPL 2022 so far as usual but he is struggling with the bat.

Many former cricketers have praised Kohli for his hard work and dedication towards fitness. RCB strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu is the new name in the list as he has lauded the player saying that his drive and resolve to work out in the gym is inspiring. Basu also added that he still comes to the gym with child-like enthusiasm.

"What excites me is he comes like a child even today. What I saw in him when he was 19 or 20, in fact the enthusiasm has not come down even that 1 percent. In fact, it has only gone up. The drive and that steely resolve he has got are so inspiring," Basu said in a video released by RCB.

"Can't actually do the same thing over and over again. The program has to change. Every year, we need to start tweaking. Track what's needed and evolve accordingly.”

"There's nothing much. Keep doing the simple things, boring things consistently, that's the mantra. Eat well, sleep well and train well and repeat."

India will play the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and Virat Kohli will play a key role for the team. Basu revealed that more focus is being given to building muscle mass considering the T20 World Cup.

"Virat is mainly... we are trying to build muscle mass. T20 also requires a lot of explosive energy; force production is a byproduct. It's a mandatory thing for him to be strong. You also have the World Cup round the corner. So obviously, it's a long-distance call as well as a short-distance call," Basu said.

Kohli scored a half-century in their last game and seemed to be in a fine touch.