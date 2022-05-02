IPL 2022 | Ruturaj Gaikwad equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring fastest 1000 runs in IPL

Today at 3:28 PM
Chennai Super Kings reviewed their campaign in IPL 2022 by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recent game by 13 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad played an important role in the match scoring half-century and also equaled the record of Sachin Tendulkar to become joint-fastest batter to reach 1000 runs in IPL.
IPL 2022 has been one of the poor seasons for CSK so far. They have managed to win just three games out of the nine matches so far. However, the team was at their best in the recent game against Sunrisers Hyderabad beating them by 13 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 99 runs from 57 balls at the top and missed a ton by a solitary run. Devon Conway also scored unbeaten 85 runs while opening along with him.
Ruturaj’s knock was studded with six sixes and he also achieved a milestone in the game. He equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of hitting 1000 runs in 31 IPL innings and became the joint-fastest batter to do so. He slammed Marco Jansen for a maximum on the first delivery of the sixth over to reach the 1000-run mark.
Ruturaj made his IPL debut in 2020 and the first two years panned out really good for him. He was the orange cap holder last season. However, this season hasn’t been very good for him but he has shown glimpses of regaining his form with the innings against SRH. The CSK opener has scored 237 runs in 9 matches at 26.33.
