IPL 2022 | Ruturaj Gaikwad equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring fastest 1000 runs in IPL

IPL 2022 has been one of the poor seasons for CSK so far. They have managed to win just three games out of the nine matches so far. However, the team was at their best in the recent game against Sunrisers Hyderabad beating them by 13 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 99 runs from 57 balls at the top and missed a ton by a solitary run. Devon Conway also scored unbeaten 85 runs while opening along with him.