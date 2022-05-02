sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022 | Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana end KKR's five-match losing streak, beat RR by seven wickets

    Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana end KKR's five-match losing streak vs RR.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:33 PM

    Kolkata Knight Riders have finally ended their five-match losing streak in IPL 2022 with a seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in Match 47 of the ongoing edition. They restricted RR to 152/5 and chased down the target in 19.1 overs, largely thanks to Rinku Singh's unbeaten 23-ball 42.

    Rinku Singh's unbeaten 42 off 23 balls, coupled with Nitish Rana's 37-ball 48 not out, helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets on Monday in match 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Shreyas Iyer-led side, after restrcting RR to 152/5, saw off the target with five balls to spare. For RR, Trent Boult was the pick of the bowler, returning 1-25.

    Earlier in the match, Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 13-ball 27 took RR past 150 after Shreyas Iyer won the toss and asked them to bat. Sanju Samson scored 54, but took 49 balls to get there before he was dismissed by Shivam Mavi. For KKR, Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine starred with the ball, going for less than six runs an over.

    Following the result, KKR moved up to seventh on the points table, with four wins in 10 matches. RR, on the other hand, remained at third, with six wins in 10 attempts.

