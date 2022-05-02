IPL 2022 | Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana end KKR's five-match losing streak, beat RR by seven wickets

Yesterday at 11:33 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders have finally ended their five-match losing streak in IPL 2022 with a seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in Match 47 of the ongoing edition. They restricted RR to 152/5 and chased down the target in 19.1 overs, largely thanks to Rinku Singh's unbeaten 23-ball 42.
Rinku Singh's unbeaten 42 off 23 balls, coupled with Nitish Rana's 37-ball 48 not out, helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets on Monday in match 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Shreyas Iyer-led side, after restrcting RR to 152/5, saw off the target with five balls to spare. For RR, Trent Boult was the pick of the bowler, returning 1-25.
Earlier in the match, Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 13-ball 27 took RR past 150 after Shreyas Iyer won the toss and asked them to bat. Sanju Samson scored 54, but took 49 balls to get there before he was dismissed by Shivam Mavi. For KKR, Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine starred with the ball, going for less than six runs an over.
Following the result, KKR moved up to seventh on the points table, with four wins in 10 matches. RR, on the other hand, remained at third, with six wins in 10 attempts.
Chahal's beast mode! xD xD
May 2, 2022
Long journey bruh!
Rinku Singh has done the job for KKR— Saroj Paudel (@IamsarojPaudel) May 2, 2022
Came to bat under pressure condition and scored 42* off 23 deliveries
Well played Rinku Singh 👏#KKRvRR #IPL2022
Inspiration to many!
Nothing gives more satisfaction than to see local cricketers from underprivileged backgrounds like Rinku Singh doing well in the IPL.— Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) May 2, 2022
They may not play for India, but they will retire with a sense of satisfaction while also pulling their families out of destitution.
Fabulous hitting!
Well played #rinkusingh pic.twitter.com/jLrjQIu2SW— Abhishek Mehra (@im_abhisrk2) May 2, 2022
Made it look so easy!
Rinku Singh brilliant batting under pressure— Amresh (@Truthprevails45) May 2, 2022
Sheer dedication and commitment@rinkusingh235 @IamGmishra#KKRvRR
Rinku be like: Rukho zara sabar karo :D :D
KKR almost bottled this chase as well— Shoronjeet Banerjee (@shoronjeet02) May 2, 2022
But Rinku Singh came out of Syllabus
A exceptional fielder & a proper Batsman #KKRvRR#KKRHaiTaiyaar #RinkuSingh https://t.co/c2R0KKj455
Yes!
KKR won the match by 7 wickets— íñfàçtúätêd (@Mushtak60587866) May 2, 2022
Rana, Rinku Singh and umpire played well against RR#KKRvRR #umpiring #poorumpiring pic.twitter.com/v6NlL8lqfl
Bit of confusion there!
BIASED UMPIRING!😡— Kuldeep Singh Chouhan🇮🇳 (@Kuldeep66252281) May 2, 2022
In the 1st Inning, Hetmyer was not given wide when he moved.
In the 2nd Inning, Rinku Singh was given wide even when he moved.
Man won million hearts today!
Rinku Singh 🔥🔥🔥#RRvKKR #KKRvRR— SUMEET SR (@isumeetr) May 2, 2022
Yeah :|
Not putten a photo of real hero rinku singh 💔— VIJAY 👑🔥 (@Hitman_Fan_45) May 2, 2022
