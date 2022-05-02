IPL 2022 | Prithvi Shaw fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching IPL code of conduct

Today at 11:03 AM
Delhi Capitals lost the game against Lucknow Super Giants by six runs as the race to the playoffs intensifies in the final league stages. Delhi Capitals opening batter Prithvi Shaw was fined 25 percent of his match fees during the game against LSG for breaching the IPL code of conduct.
Delhi Capitals opening batter Prithvi Shaw was fined 25 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct in the game against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The young batter faltered once again during his innings and was dismissed for 5 runs from 7 balls as he failed to provide the start that his side needed while chasing 195 against LSG.
Talking about the breach that the batter admitted to, IPL in a statement said, “Mr. Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” IPL said in a statement. “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.” Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition.
Lucknow Super Giants' win against Delhi Capitals makes them firm favourites to qualify for the playoffs this season. Delhi Capitals will have to have to win almost all their remaining matches if they want to make it to the playoffs this year.
