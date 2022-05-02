IPL 2022 | Negative energy in dressing room causing horrible state of affairs for KKR, states Kevin Pietersen

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an impressive beginning in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, winning three of their opening four matches. But since then, they seemed to be a confusing side on and off the pitch and as a result, they have lost five matches on the trot. It forced them to drop at the eighth place on the points table, only above Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ex English cricketer-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen slammed KKR for their recent tactics in IPL 2022, terming them his 'dissapointments' of the competition alongside MI. Pietersen felt that the two-time IPL champions are making too many changes in their lineup, which has not been necessary at all.

"I know that Mumbai Indians are having a shocker, but KKR are also in a dreadful way. They won three of their first four games and have totally lost it since then. They’ve used 19 players so far, which is far too many. For a franchise as big as them, it’s just a horrible state of affairs," Pietersen wrote on his blog at Betway.

While Using the sub-headline 'KKR are in a mess', Pietersen added, "That is a dressing room full of the opposite energy to Gujarat: negative, negative, negative. Last year, that run to the final was defined by out-of-the-box thinking. They had their analyst, Nathan Leamon, front and centre, sending signals out to the middle, and they seemed really innovative. Now it seems like the whole thing has run out of momentum. Along with Mumbai, they are my disappointments of the competition so far."