IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders will be fighting to the end, says Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell has said that the team will keep fighting for a spot in the playoffs till the end. Russell also thanked the fans for their support and added that the team will focus on each game in the remaining five matches to better their position in points table.
After playing the final of the IPL 2021, this season hasn’t been very good for Kolkata Knight Riders. They seem to have been struggling with their team combinations and also other issues. KKR have managed to win just three matches out of the nine games they played so far in the ongoing season. They lost their last match against Delhi Capitals by four wickets.
The team is looking in a tough situation as their chances to make it to the playoffs are tough. Reflecting on the team’s chances to qualify for the playoffs, Russell is of the opinion that they will be fighting to the end for making it to the playoffs.
"Keep supporting. We're going to be fighting to the end and taking these five finals game by game," Russell said in a video released by KKR.
"It's not the position that we really wanted to be in at this moment. I think you guys have been the loyal fans that any franchise would really want. And I think in times like these we all know who our fans are.”
"I really really appreciate the presence and I am saying this on behalf of everyone. You guys have been amazing and I'm still seeing the purple and still seeing the gold.”
