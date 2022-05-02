sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as 'Juggler' Umesh Yadav plucks majestic catch of his own bowling

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Umesh Yadav caught and bowled Devdutt Padikkal on two runs

    IPL

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as 'Juggler' Umesh Yadav plucks majestic catch of his own bowling

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:23 PM

    It happens in a few instances when a bowler takes a great reflex catch on his own bowling to dismiss the batter and Umesh Yadav did so against Rajasthan Royals. Umesh caught a juggling catch as the batter played the delivery straight towards him to provide the opening wicket for the team.

    IPL 2022 hasn’t been much of a reason to celebrate for Kolkata Knight Riders so far as they have managed to win just three matches out of the nine games in total. However, the team has started well against Rajasthan Royals reducing the opposition to 55/2 at the time of writing. KKR won the toss and chose to bowl first. Umesh Yadav made no mistake in proving the decision right as he dismissed Devdutt Padikkal in the opening spell. 

    Umesh was bowling the third over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery on the first ball to Padikkal. The batter chipped it straight to him and the bowler was quick to pounce on it. The ball was slipping out of his hands but Umesh took a brilliant juggling catch, in the end, to send Padikkal back to the pavilion on a score of two.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

    Warra catch!

    Quick enough to grab anything in the air!

    Brilliant effort!

    OUT!

    Is this sarcastic?

    Yeah!

    Quite interesting tweet!

    Sad for him!

    Yeah he is!

    Well! This is some serious question!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down