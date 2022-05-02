IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as Riyan Parag hits a monstrous six into the second tier

After having a disappointing run in the IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders are doing well in the game against Rajasthan Royals so far. KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sanju Samson scored 54 runs playing a key role for the team but RR were reduced to 90/3 at one stage Riyan Parag scored 19 runs from 12 balls to steady the innings to some extent. His knock was laced with one boundary and two sixes but his spectacular six during the knock was the highlight of the innings.