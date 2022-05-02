sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as Riyan Parag hits a monstrous six into the second tier

    Riyan Parag scored 19 runs against KKR

    IPL

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as Riyan Parag hits a monstrous six into the second tier

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:20 PM

    Indian Premier League has witnessed some top-notch batting and huge sixes being hit by emerging youngsters over the years. Riyan Parag produced such a remarkable moment as he smashed a humongous six towards deep square leg which landed straight into the second tier against Kolkata Knight Riders.

    After having a disappointing run in the IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders are doing well in the game against Rajasthan Royals so far. KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sanju Samson scored 54 runs playing a key role for the team but RR were reduced to 90/3 at one stage Riyan Parag scored 19 runs from 12 balls to steady the innings to some extent. His knock was laced with one boundary and two sixes but his spectacular six during the knock was the highlight of the innings. 

    Tim Southee was bowling the 17th over of the innings. He bowled a short ball to Riyan Parag directed towards his body on the fifth ball. Parag was ready to smack it from backfoot and hit a maximum towards deep square leg. The monstrous hit landed into the second tier and produced six runs. 

    That's huge!!

    Yeah best thing!

    Massive hit from young lad!

    Happens sometimes!

    🙂🙂🙂

    Yeah! He needs to.👍

    May be skip has different plans!

    Definietely!

    STAR BOY? PARAG?

    That's how you comeback!

