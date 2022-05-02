sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as Prasidh Krishna hilariously hits Trent Boult with a wayward throw

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:04 PM

    It happens very rarely that a fielder misses his throw at the stumps and instead hits the bowler on his legs but Prasidh Krishna produced one such moment. He tried to throw the ball towards the striker's end for a run-out but instead hit it on the boot of Trent Boult sending everyone in splits.

    Rajasthan Royals are going strong in the IPL 2022 and are also involved in an exciting clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. RR were asked by the opposition to bat first after losing the toss. Sanju Samson scored a half-century on a difficult surface and Shimron Hetmyer played a cameo in the end. The team posted 152/5 as a result. 

    Defending the target, Prasidh Krishna’s throw produced a hilarious moment. Trent Boult was bowling the second over of the innings. He bowled a full delivery to Indrajith on the first ball and he pushed it towards mid-on. The batters tried to take a quick single and Prasidh who was fielding at the position aimed hit towards the striker’s end. However, he missed the throw and hit it on Trent Boult’s boot who was standing in the way. The ball deflected and the single was converted into two runs. 

    Both the bowlers and fielder were seen smiling after the delivery. Twiterattis took notice of the incident and flooded the platform with their reactions.

