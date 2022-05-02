IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as Prasidh Krishna hilariously hits Trent Boult with a wayward throw

Today at 10:04 PM
It happens very rarely that a fielder misses his throw at the stumps and instead hits the bowler on his legs but Prasidh Krishna produced one such moment. He tried to throw the ball towards the striker's end for a run-out but instead hit it on the boot of Trent Boult sending everyone in splits.
Rajasthan Royals are going strong in the IPL 2022 and are also involved in an exciting clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. RR were asked by the opposition to bat first after losing the toss. Sanju Samson scored a half-century on a difficult surface and Shimron Hetmyer played a cameo in the end. The team posted 152/5 as a result.
Defending the target, Prasidh Krishna’s throw produced a hilarious moment. Trent Boult was bowling the second over of the innings. He bowled a full delivery to Indrajith on the first ball and he pushed it towards mid-on. The batters tried to take a quick single and Prasidh who was fielding at the position aimed hit towards the striker’s end. However, he missed the throw and hit it on Trent Boult’s boot who was standing in the way. The ball deflected and the single was converted into two runs.
Both the bowlers and fielder were seen smiling after the delivery. Twiterattis took notice of the incident and flooded the platform with their reactions.
That was hilarious throw from Prashid!
May 2, 2022
Really??
Trent boult is finished— Mukesh Stan 🦁 (@sankalpraikar77) May 2, 2022
Such a happy face always!
Trent boult is always smiling..— 🅂🄾🅄🄽ᴿᵒ 🇮🇳 (@Mr_Exotic__) May 2, 2022
#KKRvRR
It's on the top!
Are @IPL jhopdiko fours, six, wicket nhi to kam se kam funny moment hi upload kar do 😭 Prasidh Krishna & Trent Boult. #RRvKKR #KKRvsRR @StarSportsIndia— LSG 🏏 (@PeterParker7194) May 2, 2022
Hahaha! Ridiculous!
Trying to bowl Yorker to #trentboult @prasidh43 😁😅🙏#IPL2022 #IPL #KKRvsRR @IPL @rajasthanroyals— Gowtham (@gowtham_753) May 2, 2022
Crazy scenes!
Wtf!!😂😂😂 @prasidh43 #trentboult pic.twitter.com/qVuLhjIiti— Debajit Deb (@DebajitDeb4) May 2, 2022
No doubt in it!😂😂😂
If that was Bhuvi Kumar instead of Trent Boult, he would be out for 6 months— adi (@Aditya17Jha) May 2, 2022
LOL! This guys is already living in Mars!
I should seriously check my eyes lol😭. I kinda find Elon Musk & Trent boult face similar 🙂😂— Ayusha_ Rohit stan (@ayusha_Rohitian) May 2, 2022
Adorable isn't it!
Trent boult have such a beautiful smile for a cricketer 😂❤️— Shreya 🧡🕊 (@Chandlerstan_) April 18, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.