IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as Prasidh Krishna hilariously hits Trent Boult with a wayward throw

Defending the target, Prasidh Krishna’s throw produced a hilarious moment. Trent Boult was bowling the second over of the innings. He bowled a full delivery to Indrajith on the first ball and he pushed it towards mid-on. The batters tried to take a quick single and Prasidh who was fielding at the position aimed hit towards the striker’s end. However, he missed the throw and hit it on Trent Boult’s boot who was standing in the way. The ball deflected and the single was converted into two runs.