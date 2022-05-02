IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as 'Juggler' Umesh Yadav plucks majestic catch of his own bowling

Today at 8:23 PM
It happens in a few instances when a bowler takes a great reflex catch on his own bowling to dismiss the batter and Umesh Yadav did so against Rajasthan Royals. Umesh caught a juggling catch as the batter played the delivery straight towards him to provide the opening wicket for the team.
IPL 2022 hasn’t been much of a reason to celebrate for Kolkata Knight Riders so far as they have managed to win just three matches out of the nine games in total. However, the team has started well against Rajasthan Royals reducing the opposition to 55/2 at the time of writing. KKR won the toss and chose to bowl first. Umesh Yadav made no mistake in proving the decision right as he dismissed Devdutt Padikkal in the opening spell.
Umesh was bowling the third over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery on the first ball to Padikkal. The batter chipped it straight to him and the bowler was quick to pounce on it. The ball was slipping out of his hands but Umesh took a brilliant juggling catch, in the end, to send Padikkal back to the pavilion on a score of two.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
Warra catch!
May 2, 2022
Quick enough to grab anything in the air!
Brilliant reflex action catch by Umesh yadav off his own bowling! Padikkal departs for 2.#IPL2022 #KKRvRR #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/88mDErfyet— Ashmin Aryal (@aryal_ashmin) May 2, 2022
Brilliant effort!
what a catch by umesh yadav— TVkachu #Ely200K 💙💛 I got exposd 📌 (@TVkachu_) May 2, 2022
OUT!
Devdutt Padikkal ??— яαмєѕн кυмαя 🇮🇳 (@RameshKumar__B) May 2, 2022
Is this sarcastic?
People are now understanding the true quality of Devdutt Padikkal. 7Cr is even less for such a class player. RCB lost a gem— muddukrishna_2.0 (@i_am_LeoMan) May 2, 2022
Yeah!
Devdutt padikkal two seasons wonder— haha (@mustafahaji__) May 2, 2022
Quite interesting tweet!
Yashasvi Jaiswal looks more promising than devdutt padikkal few bad matches doesn't justify his talent!!! #KKRvRR #RRvKKR #IPL2022— Sachin Bhati (@sachii656) May 2, 2022
Sad for him!
Devdutt Padikkal my boy 💔— Sai. (@kohlifan100) May 2, 2022
Yeah he is!
Good that @RCBTweets let go Devdutt Padikkal.— 𝒂𝒔𝒎𝒊𝒕 (@KaptaanSparroow) May 2, 2022
He is very limited man in his range #RRvsKKR
Well! This is some serious question!
Devdutt padikkal is a good nothing batsman why did you buy him in the first place, he needs more practice on spin balls rather than fast seam balls. In every initial over he has a bad luck with this phenomenon— IamNOTsoGood (@OopsCraziest) May 2, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.