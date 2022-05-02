IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts as 'Juggler' Umesh Yadav plucks majestic catch of his own bowling

IPL 2022 hasn’t been much of a reason to celebrate for Kolkata Knight Riders so far as they have managed to win just three matches out of the nine games in total. However, the team has started well against Rajasthan Royals reducing the opposition to 55/2 at the time of writing. KKR won the toss and chose to bowl first. Umesh Yadav made no mistake in proving the decision right as he dismissed Devdutt Padikkal in the opening spell.