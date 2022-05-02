sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter erupts to Rinku Singh’s audacious paddle flick for six

    Rinku Singh plays an audacious flick for six against RR

    IPL

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter erupts to Rinku Singh's audacious paddle flick for six

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:11 PM

    Rinku Singh hit an outstanding six against Kuldeep Sen in Match 47 of IPL 2022 on Monday, which was 'the shot of the day' according to the English commentary panel. It was kind of an unorthodox flick by Rinku in the 16th over, which was bowled at 141 kph at his legs before it got dispatched.

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were in control against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Chasing a below-par target of 153, they were 107/3 at the end of 15 overs, needing 46 off the last 30 balls with seven wickets in hand.

    Nitish Rana was at the crease on 38 off 29 balls, alongside Rinku Singh, who was on eight off six balls. The latter, on the second ball of the next over, bowled by Kuldeep Sen, brought in an outstanding shot. It was a 141 kph delivery by Kuldeep on Rinku's legs. Rinku walked inside the ball and whipped away uppishly over fine leg for six. It was kind of a paddle six by Rinku, which was termed as the 'shot of the day' by English commentators.

    With that shot, the equation came down to more in favour of KKR, who were on the verge of a victory after five defeats on the trot.

