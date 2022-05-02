IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter erupts to Rinku Singh’s audacious paddle flick for six

Nitish Rana was at the crease on 38 off 29 balls, alongside Rinku Singh, who was on eight off six balls. The latter, on the second ball of the next over, bowled by Kuldeep Sen, brought in an outstanding shot. It was a 141 kph delivery by Kuldeep on Rinku's legs. Rinku walked inside the ball and whipped away uppishly over fine leg for six. It was kind of a paddle six by Rinku, which was termed as the 'shot of the day' by English commentators.