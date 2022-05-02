IPL 2022 | Jos Buttler starts afresh in every match this year, opines Nick Knight

Today at 3:37 PM
Nick Knight has lauded Jos Buttler for his fantabulous run in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. Knight has opined that Buttler forgets the success of his previous game every time he walks into the field in the ongoing edition, where he has already hit three hundreds and as many half-centuries.
Jos Buttler has been enjoying his most impactful campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. In nine outings for Rajasthan Royals (RR), the Englishman has already aggregated 566 runs at an average of 70.75. He has struck three hundreds and three fifties, and his strike rate of 155.07 is equally impressive.
Former England cricketer-turned-commentator Nick Knight healped praise on Buttler for his consistency in IPL 2022. Knight also shared his thoughts on Buttler's mindset, which is helping him to keep up the good work. The ex cricketer believes Buttler always starts afresh each time he walks into the field for a challenge.
"What impressed me hugely about Jos Buttler is the way he’s started every innings. I mean if we look at the outcome of his innings, mostly it’s either the 50s or 100s, he’s (looking) in a different gear. (But) He tends to forget what he did in the previous game and starts afresh. (He) Hasn’t taken his form for granted at all. He’s giving himself a few balls to get in and then play those big shots," Knight said on ‘Cricket Live’ on Star Sports.
Buttler will next play for RR against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday in Match 47 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He hit 103 off 61 balls last time when they went head to head each other in Match 30 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium. RR, after piling up 217/5, restircted KKR to 210 in that contest to register a close seven-run win.
