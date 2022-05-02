IPL 2022 | Jos Buttler starts afresh in every match this year, opines Nick Knight

"What impressed me hugely about Jos Buttler is the way he’s started every innings. I mean if we look at the outcome of his innings, mostly it’s either the 50s or 100s, he’s (looking) in a different gear. (But) He tends to forget what he did in the previous game and starts afresh. (He) Hasn’t taken his form for granted at all. He’s giving himself a few balls to get in and then play those big shots," Knight said on ‘Cricket Live’ on Star Sports.