IPL 2022 | I think captaincy burden affected Ravindra Jadeja's performance, says MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni who returned as CSK skipper after Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down from the role talked about the leadership change during the post-match presentation. He also talked about how important it is for the franchise to have Jadeja perform as a cricketer at this stage of the tournament for them. "I think Jadeja knew last season he'd be captaining this year. For the first two games, I oversaw his work and let him be later. I insisted he'd take his own decisions and responsibility for them. You cannot spoon-feed everything to them. Once you become captain, it means a lot of demands come in and can affect the player's performance and occupy their mind which I think was the case with him. I think captaincy burdened his prep and performances, it meant he could not go with the bat and ball with the same intensity, we had a deep-midwicket fielder," Dhoni said.