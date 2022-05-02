IPL 2022 | I am expected to take wickets in the powerplay, reveals Mukesh Choudhary

Today at 9:42 AM
Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs on Sunday to register their third win of the tournament and Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star with the bat for them. In the second half of the game, it was Mukesh Choudhary with the ball who derailed the SRH innings to help his team win.
Chennai Super Kings have not been at their best this season and have seen captaincy change hands in the middle of the season which is very unlike them. The franchise is now being led by MS Dhoni once again and was back to winning ways after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 99 helped CSK post 202/2 after batting first. CSK have struggled in the bowling department as their spearhead Deepak Chahar is not playing this year due to an injury.
The franchise has had to rely on the young pacers that they have in their squad and Mukesh Choudhary has been the most impressive of the lot. In the game against SRH, the fast-bowler took 4 wickets for 46 runs to make sure his side won the game. The left-arm pacer talked about his plans during the game and said, “After wickets hadn’t fallen in the first four-five overs, so I had to take chances. I took chances and wickets followed. After the first catch was dropped I thought to myself that I’ve to take a wicket somehow” he told the host broadcasters Star Sports after the game.
He also talked about the conversation that he had with senior CSK player Dwayne Bravo prior to the game and the responsibility that he has with the new ball. “Yes, there is a little bit of responsibility with the new ball. I am expected to take wickets in the powerplay, and if I do that, it gets easier for the spinners in the middle overs of the game. If Bravo is there, he keeps guiding us through the overs because he has so much experience with him. He told me yesterday that I had to take responsibility because he wouldn’t be playing the next game,” Mukesh revealed.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.