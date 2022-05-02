IPL 2022 | I am expected to take wickets in the powerplay, reveals Mukesh Choudhary

He also talked about the conversation that he had with senior CSK player Dwayne Bravo prior to the game and the responsibility that he has with the new ball. “Yes, there is a little bit of responsibility with the new ball. I am expected to take wickets in the powerplay, and if I do that, it gets easier for the spinners in the middle overs of the game. If Bravo is there, he keeps guiding us through the overs because he has so much experience with him. He told me yesterday that I had to take responsibility because he wouldn’t be playing the next game,” Mukesh revealed.