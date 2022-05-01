sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Mohsin Khan's four-fer drives LSG to six-run victory over DC

    Mohsin Khan's four-fer drives LSG beat DC by 6 runs.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:51 PM

    Mohsin Khan returned excellent figures of 4-0-16-4, which includes two well-set batters' wickets in Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell, to help Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs in Match 45 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium. LSG, after coming to defend 195, restricted DC to 189/7.

    Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) continued their sizzling run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six runs in Match 45 of the ongoing edition at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. LSG bowling unit, led by Mohsin Khan, successfully defended the target after they posted 195/3 batting first. In reply, DC closed on 189/7. Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell had starts, but none of them managed to stay till the end to get the job done. Axar Patel remained not out on 42 off 24 balls, but it was not enough.

    Earlier, KL Rahul top-scored for LSG, hitting 77 off 51 balls to take his side past 190. Deepak Hooda's 34-ball 52, laced with six fours and one six, was equally important. Quinton de Kock got off to a flyer, but fell after scoring 23 off 13 balls. For DC, Shardul Thakur picked up all three wickets. Axar Patel (0-25) was the only DC bowler who went for less than six runs an over.

    Sad luck DC!

    KL fans: Any doubts?

    He's such a talent! 

    Yeah! Sadly yes :|

    That's how you bowl death!

    Young lad with some serious career!

    Very very impressive!

    India is in safe hands!

    Clear talent no drama!

    More power more blessings!

