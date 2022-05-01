IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Mohsin Khan's four-fer drives LSG to six-run victory over DC

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) continued their sizzling run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six runs in Match 45 of the ongoing edition at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. LSG bowling unit, led by Mohsin Khan, successfully defended the target after they posted 195/3 batting first. In reply, DC closed on 189/7. Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell had starts, but none of them managed to stay till the end to get the job done. Axar Patel remained not out on 42 off 24 balls, but it was not enough.