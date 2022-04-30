IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will battle it out when they face each other in the next game that they play. CSK will be desperate for a win as they need to win every game from here to stay alive in the tournament and SRH will need a win to go up on the points table of IPL 2022.

Chennai Super Kings will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 46 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA stadium in Pune on May 1. The defending champions have struggled in this IPL and have only managed to win just two wins out of the eight that they have played under Ravindra Jadeja’s captaincy. If CSK wants to qualify, they will have to make sure that they win every game that they win from here on.

Sunriser Hyderabad led by Kane Williamson are having a good IPL so far. They lost a nail-biting game against Gujarat Titans in a match that could have gone anywhere. However, Kane Williamson and his boys will not be too worried about that game and will be looking to beat Chennai in their next game and consolidate their position on the points table.

The SRH team is clicking as a unit consistently and they will be hoping to win the rest of the games. Whereas, Chennai Super Kings might go all out to win the game as the stakes are really high for them.

Form Guide

CSK have won only two games out of the eight that they have played and they will need to win games if they want to make it to the playoffs. SRH have won five out of eight played and are in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs if they can continue on their good form.

Head to Head

CSK and SRH have played17 times against each other. SRH has 5 wins whereas CSK have 12 wins.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Best Betting Tip

Kane Williamson has been in good form in IPL 2022 and has done well while opening the batting for SRH, The New Zealand batter has been able to control the innings from the moment he steps out to bat. Once again as a senior batter and the captain of the team, Williamson will be wanting to leave a lasting impact on the game.

Match Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a good bowling line-up which has the ability to defend any total. With the fast bowlers clicking and performing consistently, SRH would be favourites to win this game against Chennai Super Kings.

Match Info

Match - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , IPL 2022 Match 46

Date - May 1, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - MCA Stadium, Pune.