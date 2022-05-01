IPL 2022, RR vs MI | We want to win all the games and make the tournament tough, states Ishan Kishan

The young left-handed batter also talked about how he observed while wicket-keeping in the first innings that the pitch was not easy and hitting sixes would be tough on such a track. "I was keeping for 20 overs and figured out the wicket wasn't easy to score sixes. My intent was to get boundaries in the powerplay to make it easier for the other batters so that they could come in and score freely. We want to win all the games and make the tournament tough. We need to forget this match and focus on the next game now," he added.