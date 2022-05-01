IPL 2022, RR vs MI | Few more runs with the bat would have helped, admits Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain was disappointed after the loss and felt that his team was a few runs short during their innings. “We could have scored a few more runs. Dew came in and it was tough to bowl as the ball was getting wet. We changed the ball as it was getting really wet. Different venues are playing in different ways. Batting first here was tough as it was two-paced. Few more runs with the bat would have helped,” said Sanju Samson in the post-match presentation.