IPL 2022, RR vs MI | Few more runs with the bat would have helped, admits Sanju Samson

Today at 10:24 AM
Rajasthan Royals suffered their third defeat of IPL 2022 after they lost the game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Sanju Samson looked disappointed after the game and admitted that his team did not post enough runs on the board against the Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians registered their first win of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday as they won the game by 5 wickets. After winning the toss, MI asked Rajasthan Royals to bat first and bowled well to restrict the Sanju Samson-led side to 158/6 in their quota of 20 overs. Jos Buttler top-scored for the Royals with 67 from 52 balls but did not get much support from other batters in the side. The total was not enough in the end as MI chased the total down with five balls to spare.
Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain was disappointed after the loss and felt that his team was a few runs short during their innings. “We could have scored a few more runs. Dew came in and it was tough to bowl as the ball was getting wet. We changed the ball as it was getting really wet. Different venues are playing in different ways. Batting first here was tough as it was two-paced. Few more runs with the bat would have helped,” said Sanju Samson in the post-match presentation.
With the third defeat in IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals are still at the second spot on the points table because of the net run rate that they have. However, they will need to win as many games as possible if they want to make it to the top of the points table.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.