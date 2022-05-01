IPL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja is a brave bloke, says Graeme Swann

Today at 10:21 AM
Chennai Super Kings on their official social media handles announced on Saturday that Ravindra Jadeja is stepping down as skipper of the franchise and giving the job back to MS Dhoni. Former English off-spinner Graeme Swann talked about the move and termed Ravindra Jadeja as brave for the decision.
Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 30, took to their social media handles to announce that Ravindra Jadeja will be stepping down as the skipper of the franchise and giving the captaincy back to MS Dhoni midway through the season. Ravindra Jadeja was announced as skipper of the franchise just two days before the start of IPL 2022. Since then, the all-rounder led CSK in 8 games and could manage to win just two of them.
Former England off-spinner Graeme Swan is of the opinion that the decision to step down must not have been an easy one for CSK's Ravindra Jadeja. "What I want to say to Jadeja is that takes a brave bloke to do that because the male ego doesn't want to say 'you know I am not doing this job, I am not enjoying it'. He said the best for the team and the best for me is not to be skipper. So well done, it's a brilliant move" Graeme Swann said while speaking to Star Sports.
CSK will take on SRH at the MCA stadium in Pune in their next game where MS Dhoni will make his return as their skipper.
