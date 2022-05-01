IPL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja is a brave bloke, says Graeme Swann

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swan is of the opinion that the decision to step down must not have been an easy one for CSK's Ravindra Jadeja. "What I want to say to Jadeja is that takes a brave bloke to do that because the male ego doesn't want to say 'you know I am not doing this job, I am not enjoying it'. He said the best for the team and the best for me is not to be skipper. So well done, it's a brilliant move" Graeme Swann said while speaking to Star Sports.