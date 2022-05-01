IPL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja has realised that maybe leadership is not for him at this stage, says Graeme Smith

Today at 3:04 PM
Ravindra Jadeja handed over the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings back to MS Dhoni on April 30 after leading the side for just 8 games in IPL 2022. Jadeja as captain won two games and lost 6 and his decision to step down as CSK skipper means that MS Dhoni will be captain in the game against SRH.
Ravindra Jadeja took the internet and the cricketing world by storm when his franchise the Chennai Super Kings took to their social media to announce that he would be stepping down from captaincy. The social media post also revealed that Ravindra Jadeja was handing over the captaincy back to MS Dhoni and that the wicket-keeper batter had accepted the role. Only two days before the start of IPL 2022 it was announced that Ravindra Jadeja would be leading CSK from this season.
However, after captaining for 8 games out of which he lost six and won two matches Jadeja decided to hand over the captaincy back to MS Dhoni. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith talked about the all-rounders' decision and praised him for understanding that captaincy might not be for him at the moment. "I think you have got to really focus on Jadeja, he got the captaincy at the late stage going into the tournament. Everyone was questioning whether he had a lot on his plate with the bat, ball, and on the field. And it hasn't quite worked out," Smith said while speaking with Star Sports.
Ravindra Jadeja has not done well with the bat or ball this season as he has scored 112 runs from 8 games and has just 5 wickets from the same number of matches. Smith hopes that Ravindra Jadeja can finish the season strongly.
"He has realised that. He has come to terms with the fact that at this stage, maybe leadership is not for him and he has got a really good guy to fall back on MSD. He has got a huge amount of experience and a calm character. Let's hope Jaddu can have a great finish to the season with bat and the ball," he added.
