IPL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja has realised that maybe leadership is not for him at this stage, says Graeme Smith

However, after captaining for 8 games out of which he lost six and won two matches Jadeja decided to hand over the captaincy back to MS Dhoni. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith talked about the all-rounders' decision and praised him for understanding that captaincy might not be for him at the moment. "I think you have got to really focus on Jadeja, he got the captaincy at the late stage going into the tournament. Everyone was questioning whether he had a lot on his plate with the bat, ball, and on the field. And it hasn't quite worked out," Smith said while speaking with Star Sports.