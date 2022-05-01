IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders- Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will play against each other for the second time in IPL 2022 as both teams look for a win. Shreyas Iyer’s KKR has lost 5 games consecutively and they will be desperate for a win if they want to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs in IPL 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will meet for the second time in this year’s IPL and will be looking for a win. The last time they met, both teams were involved in a high-scoring thriller and it seemed as if KKR would get the win but Yuzvendra Chahal’s match-defining over helped Rajasthan Royals register a thrilling win over their opponents.

Since then, Rajasthan Royals is doing well under Sanju Samson’s captaincy and have a very real chance of qualifying for the playoffs provided they keep winning their upcoming matches. Jos Buttler’s form has been a blessing for the franchise as he dominates bowlers in the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy will want to do better in their upcoming matches if they want to qualify for the playoffs this season. The runners-up from last season seem to have lost their way a bit and the whole team will need to give good performances to make sure that they keep their playoff hopes alive.

Form Guide

Rajasthan Royals have only lost 3 games out of the 9 matches that they have played. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have lost 5 games consecutively out of the 8 that they have played.

Head to Head

RR and KKR have played against each other 26 times out of which KKR has won 13 times and RR has 12 victories to their name.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryll Mitchell, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Best Betting Tip

Andre Russell performed brilliantly the last time that the two teams met. Russell’s power hitting will be required if KKR wants to improve their net run rate over the coming games. The West Indian can smash the Rajasthan Royals bowlers around the park so expect some fireworks from him.

Match Prediction

Rajasthan Royals are performing much better than the Kolkata Knight Riders and after their defeat against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, the Sanju Samson-led side will be looking to make a statement. Our prediction is that RR will beat KKR.

Match Info

Match - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders , IPL 2022 Match 47.

Date - May 02, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.