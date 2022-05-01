IPL 2022 | It was a sweet banter between Yuzvendra Chahal and me, opines Suryakumar Yadav

Today at 10:23 AM
Mumbai Indians won their first game of IPL 2022 as they defeated Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday. The game witnessed a moment between Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal that went viral on the internet as the MI batter was seen consoling Chahal after an umpire's call decision.
Mumbai Indians defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets on Saturday to win their first match of IPL 2022. Rajasthan Royals after batting first managed to post 158/6 against MI. Suryakumar Yadav was once again the star with the bat for the Mumbai Indians as he scored 51 from 39 balls and made sure that his team was in a solid position to win the game. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav stitched an important partnership for their side.
However, what caught everyone's eye was when Yuzvendra Chahal appealed against Suryakumar Yadav for an LBW that was turned down by the umpire. Chahal and his skipper Sanju Samson went for the DRS straightaway and replays suggested that the ball was just clipping the bails and the third umpire termed it as an umpire's call. Seeing this, Chahal was dejected but what followed was Surykumar Yadav putting his hand around Chahal's shoulder as a sweet banter.
The MI batter talked about the incident in the post-match presentation and said, “During the game, I didn’t tell him anything and it was just a sweet banter between him and me, but I'm really happy that I got away with the umpire’s call and the way things went after that. He is a great bowler and I’ve enjoyed having that fight between him and me in the middle”.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.