IPL 2022 | I haven't been home for 9 years, reveals Mumbai Indians spinner Kumar Kartikeya

Today at 3:08 PM
Mumbai Indians are the most decorated franchise in the history of the IPL having won the trophy five times and are also known for finding cricketers who go on to become stars in the IPL. The franchise found another young player Kumar Kartikeya who made an impact in the game against Rajasthan Royals.
The Indian Premier League is known for giving opportunities to young cricketers who have the potential to do well at the highest level. Many young cricketers have done well in the last 15 years of the IPL and have even gone on to play for their respective countries. On Saturday, April 30, Mumbai Indians gave an opportunity to the young Kumar Kartikeya who hails from Madhya Pradesh. The left-arm spinner impressed all with his performance as he gave just 19 runs from his quota of 4 overs and managed to pick his first wicket which was Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson on his IPL debut.
Kumar Karthikeya Singh labelled himself as a mystery spinner during the innings break as he was in conversation with former India cricketer Murali Karthik. The young Mumbai Indians cricketer also revealed that he has not been home for 9 years. "I haven't been home for 9 years. I'd decided to return home only when I achieve something in life. My mom and dad called me frequently, but I was committed. Now finally I'll return home after the IPL," Kartikeya told Dainik Jagran.
"My coach Sanjay sir had suggested my name for Madhya Pradesh. In the first year, my name came up in the Under-23 team as a standby player, and I felt a huge sense of relief to see my name on the list," he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.