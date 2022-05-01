IPL 2022 | I haven't been home for 9 years, reveals Mumbai Indians spinner Kumar Kartikeya

The Indian Premier League is known for giving opportunities to young cricketers who have the potential to do well at the highest level. Many young cricketers have done well in the last 15 years of the IPL and have even gone on to play for their respective countries. On Saturday, April 30, Mumbai Indians gave an opportunity to the young Kumar Kartikeya who hails from Madhya Pradesh. The left-arm spinner impressed all with his performance as he gave just 19 runs from his quota of 4 overs and managed to pick his first wicket which was Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson on his IPL debut.