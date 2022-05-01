IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya is making a strong case for himself, feels Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh praised Hardik Pandya for the way he has performed so far in the IPL. Harbhajan Singh feels that Hardik should bat higher up the order even when he plays for the national team. "Hardik has a great technique. He can be a proper batsman. But we hadn't seen him in this role until now. He usually used to come down the order and smash big hits. Now, he had the opportunity to come to bat properly with 17-18 overs remaining in the innings, and he has looked like a top-class batsman. I don't want to compare him to anybody but, with the game that he has shown so far, he has been better than many other great batters at the moment," Harbhajan Singh told Sportskeeda.