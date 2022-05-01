IPL 2022 | Hardik Pandya is making a strong case for himself, feels Harbhajan Singh

Today at 10:26 AM
Hardik Pandya's performances with the bat in IPL 2022 have been brilliant and he has shown the world what he can do as a batter when comes to bat at number three or four. Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh feels that Hardik can be used at a higher batting position when playing for team India
Hardik Pandya is having a great IPL 2022 with the bat as he is consistently delivering for Gujarat Titans when he comes to bat at number three or four. The all-rounder has so far scored 308 runs from the 8 games that he has played. He is also doing brilliantly as a captain despite the fact that he had no experience of captaining a side prior to this. The Gujarat Titans under his leadership are currently at the number one position on the points table.
Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh praised Hardik Pandya for the way he has performed so far in the IPL. Harbhajan Singh feels that Hardik should bat higher up the order even when he plays for the national team. "Hardik has a great technique. He can be a proper batsman. But we hadn't seen him in this role until now. He usually used to come down the order and smash big hits. Now, he had the opportunity to come to bat properly with 17-18 overs remaining in the innings, and he has looked like a top-class batsman. I don't want to compare him to anybody but, with the game that he has shown so far, he has been better than many other great batters at the moment," Harbhajan Singh told Sportskeeda.
"I would want Hardik to have such chances in the Indian team as well. You can have someone else as a finisher. If you have such solid players like him at number three-four, you don't need to send him down the order. When you are set, in the latter overs you can do more damage. He has been phenomenal with the bat, outstanding with the ball too. He is making a strong case for himself (to make a comeback to the Indian team)."
