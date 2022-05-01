IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants- Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will play against each other for the second time in IPL 2022 as both teams look for a win. Rishabh Pant and his side the Delhi Capitals might be more hungry for victory as they had lost the last time when the two teams met at the Brabourne stadium.

Delhi Capitals will play against Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 45 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on May 1. The Lucknow Super Giants have been very impressive in their debut season under KL Rahul’s leadership so far. When the two teams last time, LSG managed to win the game comfortably with six wickets in hand. Rahul and his boys will be looking to do exactly the same when they take the field against Delhi Capitals.

Rishabh Pant has won four games as skipper in IPL 2022 out of the eight that Delhi Capitals have played. The young-wicket-keeper batter will want to do well this time with the bat as his side needs to keep winning games regularly if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

Pant will also have to make sure that his captaincy skills are on point and he does not make errors like he did in the last game when he did not complete Kuldeep Yadav’s four overs. The top-order will also need to fire for the Delhi team as Prithvi Shaw and David Warner have the ability to take the game away from the opposition very quickly and if they get going it will help Delhi to increase their net run rate as well.

Form Guide

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have both won the last game that they have played. In the season so far, DC has won 4 out of the eight that they have played and LSG has won 6 out of the 9 that they have played.

Head to Head

DC and LSG have played just once against each other and LSG won that game.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Best Betting Tip

KL Rahul has been phenomenal in IPL 2022 with two centuries to his name so far in the tournament. The right-handed batter is a consistent performer in the cash-rich league and the way he bats is risk free. Being the captain of the LSG it gives him more responsibility and he bats deeper. He can be a major threat to the Delhi team in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants have been doing well in the tournament so far and will have an edge over Delhi Capitals who have not been very consistent in the tournament so far. Our prediction is that LSG will win against Delhi Capitals.

Match Info

Match - Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Match 45.

Date - April 30, 2022.

Time - 3:30 PM IST

Venue - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.