IPL 2022, DC vs LSG | Twitter reacts to Mitchell Marsh walking off despite not nicking behind

Chasing the target, DC lost both their openers on a total of 13. Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant steadied the innings as both of them were looking in fine touch but an umpiring error broke their partnership. Krishnappa Gowtham was bowling the eighth over of the innings. He bowled the first ball of the over wide outside off to Marsh and he tried to slash it. The wicketkeeper appealed for an edge and the umpire gave the batter out. However, Krishnappa Gowtham’s reaction showed that he had no idea whether the batter had edged the ball or not.