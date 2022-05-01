sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG | Twitter reacts to Mitchell Marsh walking off despite not nicking behind

    Krishnappa Gowtham dismissed Mitchell Marsh on 37 runs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:46 PM

    It happens very rarely that a batter walks back to the pavilion even without edging the ball as the umpire has called him ‘out’. Mitchell Marsh added to the count against Lucknow Super Giants as he walked to pavilion even without edging the ball against Krishnappa Gowtham as he was given out.

    Delhi Capitals have won four matches in the IPL 2022 so far and chasing a tough target of 196 runs in the game against Lucknow Super Giants. LSG won the toss and opted to bat first. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda continued their good run of form. Rahul scored 77 runs while Hooda played a knock of 52 runs. LSG posted a total of 195/3. 

    Chasing the target, DC lost both their openers on a total of 13. Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant steadied the innings as both of them were looking in fine touch but an umpiring error broke their partnership. Krishnappa Gowtham was bowling the eighth over of the innings. He bowled the first ball of the over wide outside off to Marsh and he tried to slash it. The wicketkeeper appealed for an edge and the umpire gave the batter out. However, Krishnappa Gowtham’s reaction showed that he had no idea whether the batter had edged the ball or not. 

    TV replays later confirmed that Marsh hadn’t nicked the delivery but surprisingly walked back to the pavilion without going for a DRS. Twitter took note of the incident and the fans reacted to it on the social media platform.

