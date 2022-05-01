IPL 2022, DC vs LSG | Twitter reacts as ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur’s football skills at boundary line go wrong

Today at 4:31 PM
Shardul Thakur, fondly called 'Lord' by his teammates, has been known for doing wonders at cricket fields, but his football skills went wrong against LSG on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. Shardul tried to stop the ball, which came off KL Rahul's bat, with his leg at long-off, but it went for four runs.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got off to a decent start against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday in Match 45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They had raced to 61 for 1 at the end of seven overs after KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat. Rahul was still in the middle, batting on 20 off 19 balls alongside Deepak Hooda, who was on 14 off 10 balls at the time of writing.
DC skipper Rishabh Pant rotated his bowlers plenty of times since the start of the LSG innings, and he made the sixth change by bringing in Kuldeep Yadav in the eighth over. Kuldeep, DC's highest-wicket taker in IPL 2022, started with a flighted delivery from over the wicket which was slightly overpitched. Rahul picked that beautiully and played it towards long-off. Shardul Thakur was down there. He tried to chase that down but when he acknowledged it was beyond his reach, he threw his legs to stop that. Sadly, it did not work and the ball went for four runs after hitting his legs.
May 1, 2022
