IPL 2022, DC vs LSG | Twitter reacts as ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur’s football skills at boundary line go wrong

DC skipper Rishabh Pant rotated his bowlers plenty of times since the start of the LSG innings, and he made the sixth change by bringing in Kuldeep Yadav in the eighth over. Kuldeep, DC's highest-wicket taker in IPL 2022, started with a flighted delivery from over the wicket which was slightly overpitched. Rahul picked that beautiully and played it towards long-off. Shardul Thakur was down there. He tried to chase that down but when he acknowledged it was beyond his reach, he threw his legs to stop that. Sadly, it did not work and the ball went for four runs after hitting his legs.