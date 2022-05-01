IPL 2022, DC vs LSG | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul brings out majestic 'reverse-scoop' to yorker

During his knock, KL Rahul played a spectacular shot to left cricket fans in awe. Mustafizur Rahman was bowling the 18th over of the innings. He bowled a yorker to surprise KL Rahul on the fourth delivery of the over. However, the batter anticipated it and played a reverse scoop switching across. Rahul got four runs with such a majestic hit but was dismissed on 77 runs in the next over by Shardul Thakur. Rahul's inning turned out to be crucial for the team and fans reacted to his majestic reverse scoop on social media.