IPL 2022, DC vs LSG | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul brings out majestic 'reverse-scoop' to yorker

When a batter is in red hot form, he middles almost every ball in the innings and also plays some innovative shots to even difficult balls. KL Rahul produced one of the best innovative shots in IPL 2022 as he hit a reverse scoop to yorker and directed it towards the third man to get four runs.
Lucknow Super Giants are performing superbly in the IPL 2022 so far and have also started the game against Delhi Capitals very well. LSG won the toss and opted to bat first going against the trend. The team lost their first wicket on a total of 42 but a partnership between Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul stitched a brilliant partnership. KL Rahul scored a half-century in the match.
During his knock, KL Rahul played a spectacular shot to left cricket fans in awe. Mustafizur Rahman was bowling the 18th over of the innings. He bowled a yorker to surprise KL Rahul on the fourth delivery of the over. However, the batter anticipated it and played a reverse scoop switching across. Rahul got four runs with such a majestic hit but was dismissed on 77 runs in the next over by Shardul Thakur. Rahul's inning turned out to be crucial for the team and fans reacted to his majestic reverse scoop on social media.
Sliced away!
May 1, 2022
Eye feast to watch KL Rahul things!
A Reverse-scoop from Kl Rahul to Mustafizur Rahman. What a brilliant shot!!!#IPL2022 #LSGvsDC pic.twitter.com/TNJypejyNn— Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) May 1, 2022
Brilliant bruh!
KL Rahul that scoop shot against Mustafizur. Wow. With kind of ease he played. Amazing. #IPL2022— 수리 (He/Excellency/오빠) (@blazythinkcrazy) May 1, 2022
Looks so unrealistic!
That scoop from #KLRahul 🥵#LSGvDC— News Panda (@newspanda_india) May 1, 2022
Classy - KL
Shot KL Rahul💥#IPL2022— Geofinn_12 (@12Geofinn) May 1, 2022
Magic - KL RAHUL
Whatta shot— Sarb (@ChandlerStinso1) May 1, 2022
Whatta playyaa#KLRahul
Yeah he did it for real!
He sliced it, it was like slicing a mango. So beautiful shot. KL Rahul in full form#LSGvsDC pic.twitter.com/vYSAnItfhB— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) May 1, 2022
Can't believe how he does this!
Unbelievable shot🤩@klrahul11 #LSGvsDC— shubham patel (@Shubham25844175) May 1, 2022
100%🔥🔥
Shot of the day from @klrahul11🔥🔥#IPL2022#DCvLSG#DCvsLSG pic.twitter.com/Ltn1DhsIUC— ItsSai.•ᴺᵀᴿ³⁰•. (@SaiakhilPalle) May 1, 2022
Yes🔥🔥
Was that shot for real? #KLRahul 🔥🔥— Yuvraj Yadav (@yuvrajtweeets) May 1, 2022
