    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul brings out majestic 'reverse-scoop' to yorker

    KL Rahul scored a half-century against DC in IPL 2022

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:42 PM

    When a batter is in red hot form, he middles almost every ball in the innings and also plays some innovative shots to even difficult balls. KL Rahul produced one of the best innovative shots in IPL 2022 as he hit a reverse scoop to yorker and directed it towards the third man to get four runs.

    Lucknow Super Giants are performing superbly in the IPL 2022 so far and have also started the game against Delhi Capitals very well. LSG won the toss and opted to bat first going against the trend. The team lost their first wicket on a total of 42 but a partnership between Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul stitched a brilliant partnership. KL Rahul scored a half-century in the match. 

    During his knock, KL Rahul played a spectacular shot to left cricket fans in awe. Mustafizur Rahman was bowling the 18th over of the innings. He bowled a yorker to surprise KL Rahul on the fourth delivery of the over. However, the batter anticipated it and played a reverse scoop switching across. Rahul got four runs with such a majestic hit but was dismissed on 77 runs in the next over by Shardul Thakur. Rahul's inning turned out to be crucial for the team and fans reacted to his majestic reverse scoop on social media. 

    Sliced away!

    Eye feast to watch KL Rahul things!

    Brilliant bruh!

    Looks so unrealistic!

    Classy - KL

    Magic - KL RAHUL

    Yeah he did it for real!

    Can't believe how he does this!

    100%🔥🔥

    Yes🔥🔥

