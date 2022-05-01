IPL 2022, DC vs LSG | Twitter erupts as Lalit Yadav’s well-calculated catch ends KL Rahul’s impressive knock

With wickets in hand, the last two overs were crucial for LSG. Rahul was batting alongside Marcus Stoinis. Rahul brought the ominous sign by hitting Shardul Thakur's third ball for six in the penultimate over. The fourth ball was about to go over the boundary as well, as the LSG skipper slashed the full and outside off delivery towards point. Lalit Yadav, who dropped a catch a few overs ago and also conceded 16 runs off his only over, was there at deep point and timed his jump with perfection to pluck that. He also made sure that he remained inches ahead of the boundary ropes. With that, Rahul fell for 77 off 51 balls.