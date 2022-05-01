sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG | Twitter erupts as Lalit Yadav's well-calculated catch ends KL Rahul's impressive knock

    Lalit Yadav’s well-calculated catch ends KL Rahul’s impressive knock.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, DC vs LSG | Twitter erupts as Lalit Yadav’s well-calculated catch ends KL Rahul’s impressive knock

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:37 PM

    Lalit Yadav is not having the best of days at Wankhede Stadium during DC's IPL 2022 game against LSG but he had picked up a sensational catch at deep point to restrict KL Rahul to do further damage. Rahul, after scoring 77 off 51 balls, was about to accelerate before he was undone by Shardul Thakur.

    Delhi Capitals (DC) failed to restrict Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a total they would have liked before their IPL 2022 contest began on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. KL Rahul led from the front yet again after winning the toss and opting to bat as they were 167/2 at the end of 18 overs. Rahul, who has been in excellent form this year as well, was on 70 off 48 balls at that point.

    With wickets in hand, the last two overs were crucial for LSG.  Rahul was batting alongside Marcus Stoinis. Rahul brought the ominous sign by hitting Shardul Thakur's third ball for six in the penultimate over. The fourth ball was about to go over the boundary as well, as the LSG skipper slashed the full and outside off delivery towards point. Lalit Yadav, who dropped a catch a few overs ago and also conceded 16 runs off his only over, was there at deep point and timed his jump with perfection to pluck that. He also made sure that he remained inches ahead of the boundary ropes. With that, Rahul fell for 77 off 51 balls.

