IPL 2022, DC vs LSG | 'Calm' KL Rahul is players' captain, remarks Marcus Stoinis

Rahul starred with the bat again for LSG against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday in Match 45 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He scored 77 off 51 balls there to help his team reach 195/3, which they successfully defended later on. DC, in response, finished on 189/7. They climbed up second on the points table, with seven wins and three defeats. Gujarat Titans, the other debutants, are on top, with eight wins in nine matches.