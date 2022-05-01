IPL 2022, DC vs LSG | 'Calm' KL Rahul is players' captain, remarks Marcus Stoinis

Today at 9:12 PM
Marcus Stoinis, one of Lucknow Super Giants' three draft picks ahead of IPL 2022, has heaped praise on KL Rahul, saying the LSG skipper is calm in nature and has been the players' captain. Rahul was among the runs again DC on Sunday, scoring 77 off 51 balls to help his side win the game by six runs.
KL Rahul has been arguably the most consistent performer with the bat in the past few editions in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He started scoring big on a regular basis after joining Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2018. and has been continuing the same for his new franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In the ongoing edition, he has already aggregated 451 runs in 10 matches, striking at 145.02.
Rahul starred with the bat again for LSG against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday in Match 45 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He scored 77 off 51 balls there to help his team reach 195/3, which they successfully defended later on. DC, in response, finished on 189/7. They climbed up second on the points table, with seven wins and three defeats. Gujarat Titans, the other debutants, are on top, with eight wins in nine matches.
Speaking at the post-match conference, Marcus Stoinis, the star all-rounder of LSG, credited Rahul for leading the side by an example. The Australian also mentioned Rahul's calm nature and called him the players' captain.
"KL leads the way with that he is a really calm guy. He is a player's captain. He is motivating the boys, leading from the front. And in the staff as well. We can't ask for anything more," Stoinis said after the DC match.
When asked about their journey so far in IPL 2022, Stoinis said, "We are in a nice hotel, we are doing our thing and keeping it simple. So far so good.. Good to be at the top."
LSG will next play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 53 of IPL 2022 on May 7, at MCA Stadium, Pune.
