IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitterati get downhearted after Ruturaj Gaikwad missed century by solitary run

There have been rare instances of batters losing their wickets in nervous nineties but Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered the same fate in IPL 2022. In a game against Surnisers Hyderabad, Ruturaj smashed 99 runs from 57 balls including six sixes but was dismissed a single run short of the 100-run mark.
IPL 2022 hasn’t fared well for Chennai Super Kings but they have made a blistering start in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were opening the innings for CSK and they wreaked havoc stitching a 182-run partnership. Ruturaj scored 99 runs from 57 balls but lost his wicket before reaching the 100-run mark. He smashed six boundaries and six sixes during his knock and helped the team post a huge total.
T Natarajan was bowling the 18th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery wide outside off on the penultimate ball. Ruturaj tried to play a square cut but was caught at the point on 99 runs. The batter put his head down in agony as he missed the century by a solitary run. Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
GONE!
May 1, 2022
UNLUCKY!
UNLUCKY GAIKWAD MISSES OUT HIS CENTURY— Nipun Bansal (@NipunBa90342886) May 1, 2022
SRH HAVE TO PLAY ATTACKING CRICKET !!#IPL #CSKvSRH #SRHvCSK #CSK
JUST SHORT!
Dube then and Gaikwad today, both excellent knocks but fell JUST short of the ton :(— s (@whaattsoever) May 1, 2022
WON HEARTS!
Ruturaj Gaikwad Won Our Hearts 💔💔#CSKvSRH #RuturajGaikwad #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Yojwh8GQXD— Prabhakar (@itz_Prabhaa) May 1, 2022
WHAT A KNOCK!
This knock of 99 is more important than the century......#CSKvSRH #Gaikwad #Dhoni𓃵 pic.twitter.com/FLcDjtPooH— Rajeev Kartikey (@RajeevKartikey) May 1, 2022
NICE!
Nice to see Ruturaj Gaikwad in the runs. Such a high-quality player.#CSKvSRH #IPL2022— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) May 1, 2022
POOR!
poor gaikwad 🥲— Aryn (@Arynxlv) May 1, 2022
IT'S HARD!
Hard luck ruturaj Gaikwad 😶#CSKvSRH— tanu (@maverick____07) May 1, 2022
ARRIVED!
Ruturaj and CSK announcing there arrival in style!— Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) May 1, 2022
A heartbreak for Ruturaj Gaikwad as he got dismissed for 99!
He definitely deserved a century today!#TATAIPL#SRHvCSK #SRHvsCSK pic.twitter.com/USETS1raLL
