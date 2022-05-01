IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitterati get downhearted after Ruturaj Gaikwad missed century by solitary run

IPL 2022 hasn’t fared well for Chennai Super Kings but they have made a blistering start in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were opening the innings for CSK and they wreaked havoc stitching a 182-run partnership. Ruturaj scored 99 runs from 57 balls but lost his wicket before reaching the 100-run mark. He smashed six boundaries and six sixes during his knock and helped the team post a huge total.