IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik pips Lockie Ferguson with a 154 KPH screamer

Today at 8:44 PM
Indian Premier League has witnessed some of the fastest bowlers bowling in the tournament over the years. Umran Malik is one such emerging pace bowler and he bowled the fastest delivery of the season beating Lockie Ferguson by clocking 154 KPH on the speed gun against Chennai Super Kings.
Chennai Super Kings are going through a very poor season as they have managed just two wins from eight games so far in the tournament. However, they have started well against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a superb opening partnership. SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave the team a brilliant start and were looking good on the crease.
Umran Malik was bowling the 10th over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery clocking 154 KPH on the second ball of the over. With such pace, Umran piped Lockie Ferguson for the fastest delivery of the season and once again displayed the lethal pace with which he can bowl. However, the result for the pacer didn’t turn out well as Ruturaj smacked the ball straight down the ground for four runs.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the event.
FASTEST!
May 1, 2022
154KM/HR!
Umran Malik just hit 154 km/h - the fastest ball of the tournament so far ⚡ https://t.co/G16bTnGBeX | #SRHvCSK | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Gj9nR3g81s— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 1, 2022
TOYED!
Ruturaj has literally toyed with Umran Malik today. What a player 😭😭😭❤️❤️— ` (@FourOverthrows) May 1, 2022
INDEED!
Umran Malik one match show #SRHvCSK— Nirupam Singh (@Nirupamhii) May 1, 2022
NAILED!
Umran Malik has been absolutely nailed by Gaikwad! The hype around Umran Malik needs to subside! And boy, has he been pulverised or what?!— Rohan Kadam (@RohanMilan) May 1, 2022
HAHA!
Aaj Ruturaj Ke Samne Umran Malik feeka pad Gya.— Sheikh Md Mahtab🇮🇳 (@Sheikh_Mahtab07) May 1, 2022
"Rutu" ka Raaz.#UmranMalik #CSKvSRH @Ruutu1331 #IPL2022 #ChennaiSuperKings #CSK𓃬
THAT SHOT!
That shot by Ruturaj Gaikwad of Umran Malik at 154 clicks was just phenomenal. Mind blown 🔥🥺 @Ruutu1331— Ayush Raj (@humhainayush) May 1, 2022
LOL!
2 din ki chandni fir wahi hall Umran Malik Need to learn by this failure— Saurav Rabari (@SauravRabari5) May 1, 2022
If he push more power than he will be greatest one#CSKvsSRH #UmranMalik
GRIM!
SRH players other than Umran Malik haven't taken a single wicket in last 33 overs.. grim..— Srdtweets (@DexterousRd) May 1, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.