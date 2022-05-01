sport iconCricket

    Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of the season in IPL 2022

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik pips Lockie Ferguson with a 154 KPH screamer

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:44 PM

    Indian Premier League has witnessed some of the fastest bowlers bowling in the tournament over the years. Umran Malik is one such emerging pace bowler and he bowled the fastest delivery of the season beating Lockie Ferguson by clocking 154 KPH on the speed gun against Chennai Super Kings.

    Chennai Super Kings are going through a very poor season as they have managed just two wins from eight games so far in the tournament. However, they have started well against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a superb opening partnership. SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave the team a brilliant start and were looking good on the crease. 

    Umran Malik was bowling the 10th over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery clocking 154 KPH on the second ball of the over. With such pace, Umran piped Lockie Ferguson for the fastest delivery of the season and once again displayed the lethal pace with which he can bowl. However, the result for the pacer didn’t turn out well as Ruturaj smacked the ball straight down the ground for four runs.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the event. 

