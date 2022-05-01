IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik pips Lockie Ferguson with a 154 KPH screamer

Umran Malik was bowling the 10th over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery clocking 154 KPH on the second ball of the over. With such pace, Umran piped Lockie Ferguson for the fastest delivery of the season and once again displayed the lethal pace with which he can bowl. However, the result for the pacer didn’t turn out well as Ruturaj smacked the ball straight down the ground for four runs.